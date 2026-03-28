Produced by Kawaii Monster Cafe creator, the Future Train diner serves up pink teriyaki burgers and wobbly pancakes aboard the Sakura Express.

Kyoto in springtime is a fantastical sight: the traditional Japanese charm of the many temples and shrines, adorned with the soft, pink petals of the cherry blossoms. Travelers flock from around the globe to witness the beauty of the city, and if you’re looking for a unique way to experience the magic of sakura season, which adds a major dose of fun to any holiday itinerary, there is one place you need to visit.

Located next to Umekoji-Kyotonishi Station, just a short hop from Kyoto Station, is Future Train Kyoto Diner & Cafe. It’s a future-train-style entertainment diner built inside a real, upcycled Thunderbird express train, and produced by kawaii culture legend Sebastian Masuda, who also brought the Kawaii Monster Land to Tokyo’s Harajuku.

From March 19 to May 11, this iconic train is launching a limited-time spring spectacular called the Sakura Express, where not only do you get the tradition of Kyoto’s cherry blossoms, but also the playful, pop-culture energy from modern Japan. For all its guests (or should that be passengers?) the event offers up some exclusive content that is sure to add some sparkle to your trip.

First up is the food. Naturally, there are iconic menu items decked out in the pink synonymous with many other spring-exclusive treats found in Japan. You can dive into the Gokakenran Burger – Sakura Mirai (2,600 yen [US$16.35]), a gorgeous-looking and delicious beast of a teriyaki egg burger with a pickled vegetable tartar sauce served in cute pink flower buns.

If you have a sweet tooth, try the Fuwa Fuwa Sakura Pancakes (1,800 yen), a stack of wobbly and fluffy souffle pancakes topped with sweet-and-salty pickled cherry blossom powder.

Additionally, there are five season-exclusive a la carte dishes incorporating the springtime sensations and Kyoto character to enjoy.

If you happen to be traveling with a larger group, there is also a special party plan available with all-you-can-eat rice flour popovers.

Following your meal, you can immortalize your trip with Instant Camera Photography, where you can get a physical snapshot of your time on the train, complete with an original-design sleeve to keep it safe, for an extra 300 yen.

You’ll also want to visit the Pink Flower Box Seat in Car 3, which has been transformed into a stunning photo spot overflowing with pink blossoms.

To top it all off, you can participate in their Social Media Posting Campaign, and all you have to do is post a picture of your food or the train with the correct hashtag, and you’ll receive a special sticker as a free gift.

▼ Use the tags #futuretrain or #フューチャートレイン, post it on social media, and show it to a member of staff

Kyoto in spring is beautiful, but the Sakura Express at Future Train makes it exciting. After basking in the cascading pink petals in a temple garden, hop on the train and ride into Kyoto’s pink future for an experience you’re unlikely to find anywhere else.

Restaurant information

Future Train Diner & Cafe / ューチャートレイン・キョウト・ダイナー・アンド・カフェ

Address: Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Shimogyo-ku, Kankiji-cho 3-7 Umekoji Highline

京都府京都市下京区観喜寺町3-7 梅小路ハイライン

Open: Weekdays 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. (last order 3:00 p.m.), 5:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. (last order 9:00 p.m.)

Weekends and Holidays 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. (last order 9:00 p.m.)

Entrance Fee: 700 yen for adults, and 300 yen for children

Website

Related: Future Train Diner & Cafe Instagram

Source and images: PR Times

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