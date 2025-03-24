Asakusa’s Sumo Club is open for business and has an authentic sumo ring inside.

Tokyo’s Asakusa neighborhood is the most traditional part of the city, so if you’re spending a day there odds are you want to eat some traditional Japanese food, like sukiyaki or tempura. But what if you want to further immerse yourself in the classical culture of Japan, partaking of Japanese cuisine and also watching very large men slam into and grapple with each other?

Not a problem, because Asakusa Sumo Club Annex is here to handle that exact combination of activities.

The restaurant is hard to miss, what with its exterior decorated with images of sumo wrestlers, called rikishi in Japanese. Things are even more unique in the interior, with the center of the restaurant’s floor space being taken up by an authentic sumo ring.

This ring isn’t just for show, either. It’s for a show, as during each seating of diners a team or former professional rikishi will demonstrate sumo fighting techniques and hold sparring sessions. There are also optional audience participation opportunities, including tests of strength with the wrestlers, and post-show photo sessions as well.

As for the food, Asakusa Sumo Club Annex serves a set of tempura, sukiyaki, and, of course, chanko nabe, the hearty hot pot customarily served to rikishi to help thembulk up, all prepared by a chef who previously worked at a pro sumo training stable. Vegan meals are also available, though such requests must be made at the time you make your reservation.

All meals also include all-you-an-drink whiskey, champagne, and wine, with the restaurant’s top-tier “first-class seats” giving you access to premium Japanese whiskey brands such as Yamazaki, Hibiki, and Hakushu.

Grappling with sumo wrestlers and drinking an unlimited quantity of whiskey definitely falls under the special occasion category, as opposed to everyday dining, and Asakusa Sumo Club Annex’s pricing reflects that, at 30,000 yen (US$205) per person for standard “business class” seating and 50,000 yen for first class.

▼ There is a 10,000-yen discount for children’s meals, but since kids aren’t going to be able to chase value by taking advantage of the all-you-can-drink whiskey, odds are Asakusa Sumo Club Annex’s clientele is going to be primarily adults.

Asakusa Sumo Club Annex has four seatings per day, at 11:30 a.m. and 2;30, 5;30, and 8:30 p.m., each lasting two hours. Reservation inquiries can be made through the restaurant’s website here.

Restaurant information

Asakusa Sumo Club Annex / 浅草相撲部屋 Annex

Address: Tokyo-to, Taito-ku, Asakusa 2-11-7, Wada Building basement level 1

東京都台東区浅草2-11-7 和田ビルB1F

Open 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Website

