For years and years, anime has brought the Japanese high school experience to the world and undoubtedly has left many yearning to try it for themselves firsthand. However, issues such as distance, time, and the fact that some are now 30 years old, make attending a real high school in Japan nigh impossible.

As luck would have it, not only is traveling to Japan cheaper and easier than ever before, but there’s even a place anyone can go to get that rural Japanese high school experience all crammed into a single whirlwind day. It’s called “Kimino High School”, which translates as “Your High School” and it welcomes people of all ages from all over the world to really feel what it’s like to be in both a real and dramatized school.

Guests will get a full day’s schedule, starting with homeroom and followed by Japanese class, Lunch, Social Studies, P.E. class in the form of a school sports festival, cleaning time, and a graduation ceremony. That is also followed by a Japanese-style festival, also often depicted in slice-of-life anime and other works.

Kimino High is based on a ’70s/’80s Showa era (1926-1989) high school and uses props and uniforms of the time. There might even be some no-goodniks from rival schools making an appearance and other surprises as you make your way through the day. There are also some anachronistic but fun experiences too, like sake tastings and a chance to wear a randoseru backpack, which is usually only used in elementary school.

It’s not just fun either. It’s a way to help out the local community. Kimino High School is located at CAMPiece Kimitsu, formerly known as Kameyama Junior High School, an abandoned school that fell into disuse due to the declining population, like many across Japan, especially in rural areas like the beautiful Kimitsu City, Chiba Prefecture, where Kimono High School is located.

By enrolling in Kimino High School, you’re not only giving use to this underused facility, but also contributing to the rapidly shrinking economy of Kimitsu as a whole and helping the area to be revitalized.

Despite being a rural area, it’s only about an hour’s drive from Haneda Airport and also offers camping or hot spring packages for overnight stays.

The base price for the full-day school experience is 35,000 yen (US$243) per person, and classes can be held in either English or Japanese. It certainly looks like a fun and unique way to enjoy a trip to Japan or even as a getaway for people living in Japan. So, don’t hesitate, stick a slice of bread in your mouth, and haul butt over to Kimino High before you’re late for school.

Kimino High School (Your High School) / 君ノ高校

Address: Chiba-ken, Kimitsu-shi, Sakahata 223-1, CAMPiece Kimitsu

千葉県君津市坂畑223-1 CAMPiece君津

Source: CAMPiece Kimitsu, PR Times

Images: PR Times

