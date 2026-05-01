Pray to get ahead or to keep your head.

Bicycle helmets have really taken off recently. In the months leading up to Japan’s stricter cycling violation penalties, I noticed many more people around me wearing them, and after the laws went into effect, they even started selling out in a lot of stores. That’s great to see as it’s a simple way to potentially save lives.

But is it enough to have a carefully designed and rigorously tested artificial shell forming a protective barrier around your cranium? Why not add a layer of spiritual protection to it too, just in case you happen to fall off your bike and onto a stretch of road paved with pure malice and vitriol?

Kobenomiya Yomo Shrine in Mie Prefecture can provide that by offering bike helmet blessings. Many shrines offer blessings and protective omamori talismans specializing in traffic safety, but what makes this shrine unique is that it specializes in the head.

The name “Kobenomiya” literally means “Shrine of the Head,” originally because it enshrined an imperial family member’s skull, but later because it also enshrined the God of Heads. This applies to all things dome-related, from injury protection to smarts when studying for exams. So, if you want any sort of divine intervention for your noggin, this is the place to be.

And in honor of Bicycle Month in Japan, Kobenomiya Yomo and bike-helmet maker OGK Kabuto are teaming up for a special edition goshuin. These are often exquisitely crafted stamps that you can collect from shrines and temples after praying there as a kind of souvenir of the places you’ve visited.

This new goshuin is believed to be the first of its kind in Japan, shaped like an OGK Kabuto AERO-R2 model helmet. This model is used by members of the Japanese national cycling team and not only represents safety but also a desire to reach the top, something also exemplified by the Shrine of the Head.

Helmet blessings have been held since 2022, but the goshuin will be made available from 1 May, also known as Bicycle Helmet Day. This day kicks off Bicycle Month, which is intended to raise awareness for safety, manners, and the healthy aspects that all come along with pedaling light vehicles.

▼ Don’t forget to get your Bicycle Helmet Day shopping done.

It’s a perfect marriage of spiritualism and technology. Luck will only take you so far, so it’s a good idea to make your own luck with some high-performance polycarbonate too. That’s why you should head on down to Kobenomiya Yomo Shrine or most other shrines that offer traffic safety blessings, and, most importantly, a bike shop to buy a helmet so you can protect your grey matter, because someday it may matter.

Shrine information

Kobenomiya Yomo Shrine / 頭之宮四方神社

Address: Mie-ken, Watarai-gun, Taiki, Ouchiyama 3314-2

三重県度会郡大紀町大内山3314-2

Website

Source, images: PR Times

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