Do they live up to the hype of their Taiwanese inspiration?

Taiwan has a bustling street food scene, and some of the more popular items that’ve risen to prominence are the milk donuts covered generously in a milk sugar coating.

Our Japanese-language reporter Yui Imai, who often finds herself shuttling back and forth between the two countries, Yui Imai, has eaten them frequently due to how irresistibly delicious they are, so when she learned of Mister Donut selling a new type of airy donut taking inspiration from those popular Taiwanese donuts, she couldn’t fight the temptation to try them.

Released on April 26, two varieties of Sakupofun Crisp and Puff Donuts made their way into Mister Donut stores across Japan: Milk Sugar and Custard Sugar. Both have the distinguishing characteristic of having a crisp outer layer with a light and airy center, and cost 248 yen (US$1.55).

Yui visited her local Mister Donut branch on the first day, but was only able to get her hands on one of the new donuts due to their seemingly overwhelming popularity, so with a visit to a second store, she was finally able to complete the duo.

Holding them in her hand, Yui felt they were slightly firm to the touch, and looked very similar to the donuts she ate in Taiwan, so it was a very promising start.

Starting with her beloved Milk Sugar donut, Yui cut it in half to reveal that crispy outside and the inside with so much more hollow space compared to usual donuts.

Taking a bite, Yui was greeted with the satisfying crunch, followed by the light and airy texture, within which the gentle sweetness of the milk sugar spreads out. It’s a simple taste, but heartwarmingly delicious.

Next up was the Custard Sugar, which instead has a rich sweetness and a scent that makes you think undeniably of custard, and it was no less delicious than the Milk Sugar one.

Comparing the two donuts, Yui could definitely see many similarities between the Milk Sugar donut and its Taiwanese inspiration, although Mister Donut’s version might possibly have a slightly more pronounced crispiness to the outside. Also, in Taiwan, they were always served piping hot and freshly fried, so she admits that she could feel a difference in that regard. Nonetheless, Mister Donut has done an exceedingly good job crafting such high-quality donuts to be offered on a nationwide scale, Yui thinks.

If you hold any interest in Taiwanese street snacks, or you just can’t resist a good donut, be sure to stop on by a nearby Mister Donut to pick up the latest Sakupofun Crisp and Puff Donuts, although with their apparent popularity, you might need to be lucky to find a store that still has some in stock.

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[ Read in Japanese ]