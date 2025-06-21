No need to use your head anymore for this simple game.

On 15 December 2023, baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani held his first press conference as a member of the LA Dodgers. It was a joyous event for the future World Series winning team and Ohtani’s spirits were also high as he introduced his pet dog to the world. Perhaps in honor of his international success, his dog actually has two names “Decoy” in English and “Dekopin” in Japanese.

▼ Decoy/Dekopin has been a regular fixture in Dodger Stadium ever since.

The word “dekopin” is a combination of the words “deko” which can mean “forehead” and “pin” which is very similar to the English word “ping” to simulate a sharp impact, making “dekopin” translate to something like “forehead ping.” It’s a common act of playful childhood roughhousing along the lines of noogies and could be used as punishment for losing a game like rock, paper, scissors.

The euphoria at the time surrounding Ohtani’s new home, recent marriage, and adorable dog spread like wildfire in Japan. The craze got so big that even Hac Co., Ltd. in Osaka, the maker of Dekopin Buster, or “Decopin Buster” as they stylize it, benefitted without having anything at all to do with Ohtani or his dog.

▼ Right now, I can hear you thinking, “You don’t mean the same Hac that makes the remote control turds, do you?” Yes, the very same.

As Dekopin fever took hold, a lot of attention fell on Decopin Buster. It was featured in several YouTube videos and sold like hot cakes might have if they were called “dekopin cakes.” Hac was only now finally able to produce more Decopin Busters and released them again on 18 June for 4,680 yen (US$32) each.

Decopin Buster works just like one of those punching machines found in bars or game centers, only instead of punching the padded arm, you must flick it hard enough to get a high score. It also comes with mission cards and penalty cards to add some depth to competitive dekopinning.

We actually got a Decopin Buster in a Village Vanguard lucky bag similar to this one, back during its original run in late 2023. However, batteries were sold separately so we couldn’t test it in time for the article. It looked pretty fun though.

Worry no longer about your next game of paper football or marbles. With Decopin Buster you can hone your flicks to levels never thought possible. I did and now every time I flick a mosquito off my arm, it completely atomizes.

