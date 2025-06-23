Osaka Station area gets the Lumiose City treatment and challenges Pokémon fans to complete Mega Evolution rally walk puzzle for prizes.

Set to arrive this fall, Pokémon Legends Z-A is a departure from the norm for the video game series, in that instead of wandering the wilds for their attempt to catch ‘em all, players will instead be scouring a single city as they search for Pokémon. And in keeping with that, Pokémon will soon be appearing in the center of Japan’s third-biggest city, with special prizes for those who can track them down.

Pokémon Discovery Mission is a special event organized by the Pokémon Company and West Japan Railway Company/JR West. Starting July 1, dozens of Pokémon photo spots will be set up in the area around Osaka Station, including sites at the Osaka Station City, Umekita Green Front, Grand Front Osaka, and Grand Green Osaka buildings.

▼ Naturally, Water-type Pokémon can be found near water installations.

With 30 different locations, the event has the makings of a fine photo safari for fans, but for those aiming to become Pokémon Masters, June 1 is also the kickoff date for the Puzzle-solving Walk Rally-Mega Evolution Mission. Those taking on this challenge will be issued a Rally Map and a sheet of “Strategy Stickers.” Don’t just go slapping them onto the map willy-nilly, though. Instead, you’ll need to track down Mission Panels, which reveal the specific stickers and corresponding locations you need to add to your map.

There are five different Mega Evolution paths to pick from, one each for Charizard, Gyarados, Ampharos, Gardevoir, and Lucario.

▼ Charizard is known as “Lizardon” and Ampharos as “Denryu,” and Gardevoir as “Sirnight” in Japan.

Once you’ve completed your map, there’s one more puzzle to solve, and successfully doing so will net you a clear pouch and an acrylic charm for the corresponding Mega Evolution you’ve triggered.

Tickets are required to participate in the Puzzle-solving Walk Rally-Mega Evolution Mission, are priced at 1,900 yen (US$13.05), and can be reserved online here, with the presence of an English-language ticket page implying that you don’t need Japanese-language skills in order to complete the challenge. The Rally Kit you’re issued at check-in at the Osaka Station City South Gate Building’s South Gate Plaza also includes a Pokémon sun visor (shaped like Pikachu, Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile) to give your face some shade during the 70 to 150 minutes the organizers say the rally takes.

Again, both the photo spots and rally can be enjoyed starting July 1, and they’ll continue all the way until October 31.

