Muji is known for its high-quality products, but are its ice creams worth buying?

Mujirushi, or Muji as it’s commonly known, has been pushing the boat way, way out in recent years, exploring new terrains beyond reasonably priced, high-quality everyday goods to bring us some innovative products in the food world as well.

This summer, the chain is making waves with a trio of ice creams, all made with milk sourced from Hokkaido, Japan’s famed dairy heartland. Called “Hokkaido Milk Soft Ice Cream”, there are three varieties in the lineup — Caramel, Corn, and Salted Milk.

▼ The ice creams, available only at branches that stock frozen foods, are priced at 290 yen (US$2) each.

These flavours wave the flag for Hokkaido, which is also Japan’s leading corn-producing region, and are perfect for boosting salt levels in summer, when relentless high temperatures and humidity are so intense they’ve been known to cause heat stroke in high numbers.

While the flavours sound intriguing, Muji isn’t known for its ice creams, so we were curious to find out what they would taste like, starting first with the Salted Milk flavour.

This was so good we felt we might have hit the jackpot with the very first flavour — the perfect balance of milky richness and a distinct salty note made it flavourful yet refreshing.

It was hard to stop eating after just one bite, but next up was the Caramel.

This one was just as good, with a solid bitterness playing against the sweetness, making it a caramel flavor that even adults will love. It was reminiscent of salted caramel, only without the salt, so although it didn’t actually work to replenish our salt levels, it still felt like it did, giving us a much-needed boost on a hot day.

Still riding the wave of excitement, we tried the corn, which we were most curious about.

Yes, this one deserves applause too. The gentle sweetness of corn and the soft flavour of milk were a perfect match! The corn flavor wasn’t too strong, so it’s surprisingly light, despite being rich in texture.

So in the end, we were completely satisfied with every flavour — so much so that it was impossible for us to rank them. The only slight downside is that the cone is more on the soft side rather than crunchy, so preferences may vary there. For us, though, it wasn’t a dealbreaker, and we’ve already stocked up on more of them to keep us going all summer long.

Photos © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]