Say goodbye to boring chores and hello to whipped cream-topped shaved ice, and oodles of Americana.

Space is quite often a luxury in most Japanese homes, and not all apartments have room for a large washing machine. So when it comes time to wash bulkier items, such as futons and carpets, most people turn to a nearby laundromat that usually comes installed with a variety of machines in different sizes.

For a long time, many laundromats in Japan seemed to focus more on function over form, favoring a plain, utilitarian design, which is not exactly conducive to making people feel welcomed.

However, over the past few years, there’s been a growing trend of laundromats adopting a more modern and visually appealing aesthetic. One such store is Step in Bubble, located in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka, boasting a striking cyan blue exterior, and a charming American diner-esque interior.

Stepping through the door, you’re met with bursts of colors that instantly boost your mood.

Not only does it have the standard installations of washing machines and tables to fold laundry, but off to the corner there’s even a children’s play area to keep your little ones occupied, complete with a television.

On the opposite side of the store, next to a cute, little “open” sign, stands a white door.

If you’re curious enough to venture beyond, you’re greeted with…

… an assortment of goods that can only be described as “the entirety of American culture condensed into a single room.”

Right next door to the laundromat is the American goods store Okey doKey, packed full of cute merchandise.

You won’t be lacking for things to peruse while you wait for your laundry to finish its cycle.

However, the fun doesn’t end there, with the store also having a cafe space.

The cafe serves a selection of drinks, as well as shaved ice, which is a perfect little treat amid the sweltering summer.

If you’re feeling particularly fancy, you can even top it off with a little whipped cream and sprinkles for a total of 350 yen (US$2.43).

When we were there, all of the customers who visited the store looked like they were enjoying themselves, sporting lovely smiles. The owner of the store has managed to create a warm and pleasant space that makes visitors happy.

While it’s unlikely that there will be many laundromats as unique as this one, there will no doubt be many people who would appreciate some form of entertainment to enjoy while they wait for their load to finish, much like these stylish cafe-laundromats you can find in Tokyo.

Store location

STEP in BUBBLE / Okey doKey

Address: Shizuoka-ken, Fujinomiya-shi, Oiwa 139-15

静岡県富士宮市大岩139-15

Open: 5:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. (laundromat); 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (shop and cafe)

Closed: Thursdays (shop and cafe); laundromat is open all year

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

[ Read in Japanese ]