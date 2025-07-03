After traveling to four cities in Japan, the exhibit is ready to head out and meet the international Sailor Moon fan community.

Earlier this year, Sailor Moon fans in the U.S. and U.K. got a special treat as the live-action stage musical, Sailor Moon The Super Live, traveled overseas for a series of performances in London and across America. Unfortunately, both tours have now finished, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be doing encore laps either, as the producers have announced that both casts are headed home to Japan for a run at the Sunshine Theater in Tokyo from October 9 to 13. There’s even a bit of international prestige attached to them now, as they’re being billed as “Team US” and “Team UK” in promotions, and their respective posters show the Sailor Senshi standing in front of glittery rainbow recreations of the New York and London skylines.

But it’s not all bad news for the outside-Japan fan community, because while the Sailor Moon musical is going back to the series’ home country, the Sailor Moon Museum will be going overseas.

Construction crews won’t be having to break down and reassemble an entire building, however. The Sailor Moon Museum is actually a traveling exhibition displaying artwork and artifacts chronicling over 30 years of Sailor Moon history, with artifacts from the manga, anime, and live-action versions of the story. After starting in Tokyo, the Sailor Moon Museum then moved to Fukuoka, Osaka, and Nagoya. As the video here shows, it’s a very impressive collection, but it’s never been displayed outside Japan before. What’s more, the organizers say that the museum will “power up” for its overseas debut, implying that there may be new items or aspects that visitors will be able to experience for the first time anywhere.

▼ The most recent Sailor Moon Museum ended its run in Nagoya in September of last year.

No venue information has been released at this point, but with Sailor Moon having huge fanbases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and elsewhere in Asia, pretty much anywhere in those regions is a viable candidate, and the choice of language in the announcement, that the exhibit is going “overseas” without mentioning a specific country, could be a sign the that multiple countries will be on the list.

The Sailor Moon Museum is slated to make its overseas debut this autumn.

