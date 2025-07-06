Some 20-20 hindsight about wearing zero clothing.

When caught acting inappropriately, it’s important to show remorse. Obviously, you can’t turn back the clock and undo what’s been done, but expressing that you now understand your behavior was inexcusable is a necessary step towards rehabilitation, since it carries the implication that you’ll try to avoid repeating the same mistakes in the future.

And so it perhaps provides some measure of reassurance to know that the completely nude man who was arrested by Japanese police at a Shinto shrine on Wednesday now realizes that he could have made better choices.

On July 2, police in the town of Shikokuchuo, Ehime Prefecture, received reports from residents of the Doi-cho neighborhood that there was a naked man walking through the neighborhood, with specific mentions that his private bits were exposed. Before officers could arrive on scene, though, the man had moved on, and so they began a search which ended at a local shrine where they found the still unclothed individual. He was immediately placed under arrest for public indecency.

▼ And no, there wasn’t a naked festival going on at the shrine.

The man has admitted to the charges, and they would have been pretty hard to deny, seeing as he was naked when the cops found him (shrines in Japan don’t really have interiors that can be accessed by non-staff, so when you visit one, you’re essentially still “in public”). But there’s more to the man fessing up to the crime than simply being caught red-handed/bare-bottomed, as in his statements to the police he said:

“I should have not gone out naked.”

The 48-year-old man is a resident of Shikokuchuo, and while it’s surprising that he’d go for a stroll naked within the community he lives in, speaking practically, it’s pretty hard to get very far from home on foot without any clothes on, especially since he was arrested at 10:40 in the morning, meaning that he wasn’t slinking around with his privates uncovered under cover of darkness.

With the matter of whether the man committed the crime or not settled, the police are now investigating what possible motive he could have had, with online commenter speculation pointing out that it has been really hot in Japan the last couple of days, and also floating the theory that he might be a Terminator.

Source: TV Ehime via Yahoo! Japan News, Itai News

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert image ©SoraNews24

