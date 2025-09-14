I think that I shall never see a drink as lovely as a bonsai tree.

There’s a lot of talk about Japan’s cultural exports of anime and manga, but perhaps one of the most prevalent and enduring of them has been bonsai trees. The method of shaping vegetative life itself in such a way as not to force art into existence but to allow art to be is one that will always transcend borders and decades.

Although not always seen as an equally noble pursuit, the creation of alcohol is also as intricate and long-running as bonsai cultivation, equally requiring a harmony with nature and patient attention to detail when done right. That’s why it seems fitting that a bonsai-inspired gin was released on 1 September by the brand Tradman’s Bonsai.

▼ Several bonsai on display outside Tradman’s Gallery

Tradman’s Bonsai is operated by bonsai company Matsubaya Co., Ltd., a company whose name literally means “pine needle.” This is because, in Japan, pine is one of the most symbolic trees to use in the art of bonsai for its year-round strength and highly textured bark that displays deep character.

That’s also why pine needles were chosen as the representative flavor for Tradman Bonsai’s Matsuba Gin. In the same way that the growth of a pine tree is closely watched and harnessed while creating bonsai, craft gin distillery SiCX in Kyoto slowly and carefully works with the inherent flavors of pine to extract its optimum flavor.

Interestingly, the basic ingredient of gin is juniper berries, and another of the most quintessential trees used in bonsai is the juniper tree for its versatility and ability to grow into twisting shapes. So, in a way, you could say that any gin is a “bonsai-flavored” drink, but the addition of a pine flavor gives it a much deeper connection than any other.

In addition, pine needles are said to have several health benefits, such as improving blood flow and raising the body’s temperature. Tradman’s Bonsai also sells Matsubacha pine needle tea for the same reason, along with pine’s famously relaxing aroma that mixes very well with soda water.

Matsubacha sells for 3,000 yen (US$20) a pack, and a 500-milliliter (17-ounce) bottle of Matsuba Gin goes for 11,000 yen ($75) from the official online shop of Tradman’s Bonsai, but as of this writing, both items are listed as sold out. I wasn’t able to find it for sale anywhere else, but if you’re lucky, you might still be able to track down a bottle, especially in the Kyoto area.

▼ Ask for it by photo, to overcome any language barriers.

Otherwise, much like the arts of bonsai or craft beverages, success depends on your ability to be patient and let the matters of the world flow in your direction.

