Collaboration comes as Tamagotchi nears its 30th birthday.

A toy has to have a pretty great design for its name to basically become the shorthand for its entire genre, but that’s exactly the phenomenon-level of pop culture presence that the Tamagotchi achieved. Toymaker Bandai first released the pioneering digital pets in 1996, and as they get closer to celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2026, they’re teaming up with Uniqlo for a new line of T-shirts, and also a new Uniqlo Tamagotchi.

Four different Tamagotchi designs are coming to Uniqlo’s UT graphic T-shirt collection, starting with this one that references how the aspects that seemed like unpleasant chores to naysayers were the exact elements that made Tamagotchis feel like living creatures and allowed fans to form emotional bonds with them.

Though the above design is plain on the back, all three of the other shirts feature Tamagotchi art no matter which angle you’re looking at them from. Here, for example, you’ve got “Tamagotchi” written across the chest in a pixelated ’90s font…

…and a variety of Tamagotchi toys and forms on the back.

Arguably the biggest blast of nostalgia comes when you flip this shirt around…

…and see the hunger and happiness status displays and feeding options from the original Tamagotchi models.

Rounding off the shirt selection is this understated design with Mametchi, the Tamagotchi form that often serves as a mascot for the franchise as a whole, on the front…

…and a column of other forms on the back near the waist hem.

Finally, Uniqlo is also offering a special Tamagotchi itself, in the red-and-white color scheme that Uniqlo uses in its logo.

▼ In keeping with the throwback vibes, the Uniqlo Tamagotchi is a Gen 1 version.

Uniqlo’s crossover T-shirts are usually offered in a men’s/unisex cut, but these are an exception, as the Tamagotchi shirts are women’s items. They’re all priced at 1,990 yen (US$13.25), and the Uniqlo Tamagotchi at 2,990 yen. They’ll all be on sale from mid-December, and available then through the Uniqlo online store here.

