Uniqlo’s first-ever for-Japan Ghibli clothing is on the way.

Uniqlo has teamed up with a lot of popular anime creators for clothing lines. Just right now, as a matter of fact, they’ve got both One Piece and Pokémon T-shirts in stock.

But it wasn’t until last year that Uniqlo collaborated for the first time with Studio Ghibli. Surprisingly, Uniqlo’s Ghibli line has only been available in Singapore, Thailand, and Taiwan so far. Now there’s finally a Ghibli T-shirt coming to Uniqlo stores in Japan, with artwork drawn by Hayao Miyazaki no less…though not as part of a Ghibli clothing collection.

Uniqlo’s latest T-shirt partnership is instead with Japanese musician Kenishi Yonezu. The singer-songwriter and visual artist has contributed songs to a number of anime and video game projects, including “Spinning Globe”/”Chikyugi,” the ending theme song of Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki’s latest theatrical anime, The Boy and the Heron.

For the Kenishi Yonezu line, Uniqlo has produced a “Spinning Globe” shirt using the single’s cover/key art illustration, a layout draft drawn by Hayao Miyazaki himself, which depicts The Boy and the Heron’s protagonist Mahito seated at his desk and reading How Do You Live?, a novel left to him by his late mother which shares its title with the anime movie’s Japanese-language release.

▼ The linework pops a little better with the shirt against a dark background, like in Uniqlo’s announcement tweet.

The rest of the lineup features artwork drawn by Yonezu, such as this illustration of Torgal from Final Fantasy XVI, for which Yonezu sang the Japanese-language theme song “Tsuki Wo Miteita-Moongazing”…

…Chainsaw Man, connected to Yonezu through the opening theme “Kick Back”…

…and Ultraman, whose Shin Ultraman movie also has a Yonezu-sung theme song, “M87.”

Rounding out the six-shirt collection are tees with the cover art from Yonezu’s PlayStation commercial-featured “Pop Song”…

…and Yonezu’s most recently released album, Stray Sheep.

The entire lineup goes on sale at Uniqlo Japan stores in mid-September, with each shirt priced at 1,990 yen (US$12.85).

