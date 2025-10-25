A chance to own a literal piece of Anjo’s history.

Japanese manhole covers are works of art. Even when they’re not graced by Pokémon or Gundam mecha, they often serve as cast-iron canvases to highlight aspects of local culture or historical events, or even just to add a bit of aesthetic appeal to a neighborhood.

Because of that, the number of manhole cover fans is on the rise, and now one city is presenting a unique way to indulge in that enthusiasm, as it’s offering its old manhole covers for sale.

As pieces of public infrastructure, manhole covers need to be periodically replaced. Rather then chucking them in a landfill or melting them down, though, the town of Anjo, Aichi Prefecture, has decided to auction off a dozen units that are being taken out of service. Originally manufactured in years ranging from 1980 to 2011, they represent four different designs, starting with the above-pictured pattern showing wishing paper strips hanging from a bamboo branch in the style of the summer Tanabata festival, which is a particularly big deal in Anjo.

Another design pays tribute to the local custom of Mikawa manzai, a dance with fans and drums said to usher in good fortune and prosperity which was first performed some 500 years ago.

Many communities in Japan have a special type of produce that they take great pride in, and in the case of Anjo, it’s figs, which serve as the motif for the third design.

And finally, the oldest manhole cover on offer is one from 1980, which predates the introduction of picture-style covers in Anjo. However, the city says that this makes it a rare, vintage item that should be of particular interest to manhole cover aficionados.

While only one example of the vintage and fig pattern are on offer, five covers each of the Tanabata and Mikawa manzai versions will be available. Each cover is unique, though, in that its individual weathering gives it its own atmosphere.

Each of the covers measures 60 centimeters (23.6 inches) in diameter and weighs 40 kilograms (88 pounds), so you’ll want to give careful consideration to where you want to place it in your home or garden (or not, if you’d consider having to reposition it multiple times an enjoyable workout).

Instead of a fixed price, the city is offering the manhole covers through a mail-in auction, with a minimum bid of 3,000 yen (US$20). Bids will be accepted between December 1 and January 5, with the form available online here and full submission details here.

Source: Anjo City (1, 2), CBX News X via Yahoo! Japan News via Itai News

Images: Anjo City

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!