Mobile suits become permanent part of the town’s infrastructure, with more team-ups to come.

In recent years, an increasing number of cities in Japan have been installing Pokémon manhole covers, creating fun pilgrimage sites for fans of the franchise. If your taste in anime is less cute creatures and more giant robots, though, you’ll be happy to know that a new Gundam Manhole Project is now underway.

The first two entries in the art infrastructure initiative were recently unveiled, and while Gundam model kit maker Bandai is based in Tokyo, they’ll both be installed in the capital’s neighbor to the south, Kanagawa Prefecture. Specifically, they’ll be in the city of Odawara, the hometown of Gundam original creator Yoshiyuki Tomino.

Each cover features one iconic mecha, or mobile suit, from the series posing in front of a local landmark. First, we have the RX-78-2 Gundam, the original TV series’ hero mecha, with the keep of Odawara Castle.

And, for the many fans of Gundam’s charismatic antagonist, the Char Custom Z’Gok. As an amphibious unit, the Z’Gok is appropriately seen deployed near the lantern-shaped lighthouse of the Odawara Fishing Port.

▼ Tomino (left) at a ceremony showing the manhole covers publicly for the first time

Each cover will be installed not far from the scenery it depicts, with the Gundam one to be placed in the spot marked in blue on the below map, south of Odawara Station (小田原駅) and east of Odawara Castle Park (小田原城址公園, though only the 原城址公園 portion is visible).

The Char Z’Gok, meanwhile, marked in pink, is further south, along the water and right next to the lighthouse.

The Gundam Manhole Project organizers say these are only the first of what they hope will eventually become a nationwide series of manhole covers featuring famous Gundam mecha and characters. The Odawara covers are currently on display inside the keep of Odawara Castle, and will be installed in their permanent locations on August 1.

Source, images: Press release

