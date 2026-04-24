Final Fantasy XIV VR experience will give you the chance to prove you’re the kweh-kist Chocobo jockey around.

Fukushima recently unveiled a travel promotion in conjunction with Final Fantasy, inviting travelers to visit the prefecture and search for the video game franchise’s iconic avian character. However, as fans know, Chocobos aren’t just Final Fantasy’s mascot, they’re the series mounts too, and so now comes word of a chance to ride Chocobos.

This offer is coming to us from Tyffon, a maker of VR/XR attractions with two facilities in Tokyo. Tyffon has announced that it’s currently developing Final Fantasy XIV: Chocobo Race VR, which will allow players to take the role of a Chocobo jockey for an immersive experience recreating the thrills of Chocobo racing, as seen in the game’s Gold Saucer pleasure park. The developers are promising a thrilling challenge with sights, sounds, and physical sensations working in tandem to convey the speed of riding on the back of a top-class racing Chocobo, suggesting that players won’t just be sitting in a basic stationary chair during their sessions.

Tyffon’s previous projects have included VR experiences based on the Monster Hunter video game series and Stephen King’s horror hit It. Final Fantasy XIV: Chocobo Race VR is their first tie-up with Final Fanatsy, though. The game will make its debut in Tyffon’s Tyffonium XR entertainment facility, which currently has two locations in Tokyo, one in the Odaiba neighborhood and one in Shinjuku. The company says it’s planning to expand its number of locations both domestically and internationally, though, and considering Final Fantasy’s worldwide popularity, if and when Tyffonium does make it overseas, bringing their Chocobos with them would be the smart call. For now, though, Final Fantasy XIV: Chocobo Race VR is scheduled to be playable at the Tokyo Tyffonium branches this coming October.

Related: Tyffonium official website

Source, images: PR Times

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