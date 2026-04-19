A relaxing, adorable, and free place to soak your toes with Pikachu, Gyarados, and more.
We recently took a look at Japan’s newest Pokéfuta, a collection of six Pokémon-themed manhole covers being installed later this month on the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture. Each of the covers has a different design, highlighting local culture and attractions, since part of the purpose of the Pokéfuta (also called Poké Lids) is to encourage travelers to visit less-famous parts of Japan and help support regional communities.
▼ Ishikawa governor Yukiyoshi Yamano presenting Pokéfuta prior to installation
For example, one of the manhole covers will be placed in the town of Nanao, which has a number of onsen (hot springs), and it shows Gyarados, Politoed, and Poliwag soaking their feet in a footbath, or ashiyu, as it’s called in Japanese.
▼ In Gyarados’ case it’s actually a tailbath, but you get the idea.
In a cool twist, though, this isn’t just a “what if”-style daydream, as Nanao really will have a Pokémon footbath soon!
The city’s footbath facility inside Yuttari Park is currently undergoing renovations in order to be reborn as the Wakura Pokémon Footbath/Ashiyu. While no photos have been released yet, the preview renders promise several species of Pokémon to hang out with as you soak your feet, including Pikachu and Vaporeon, Eevee’s Water-type evolution
▼ Psyduck will be there too, which is good because if there’s any Pokémon who could use an opportunity to destress, it’s him.
▼ As proof of the good vibes generated by onsen, Gyarados seems to have repurposed the destructive power of its Hydro Pump attack to instead help fill the footbath.
▼ The location of the Yuttari Park Pokémon manhole cover, which is right next to the footbath structure.
The Wakura Pokémon Footbath will be free to use and opens at noon on May 12.
Source, images: Pokémon with You official website
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