Two Totoros, and one other Studio Ghibli character, are cute, fuzzy, and useful in new accessory lineup.

Aesthetic tastes are subjective, and that’s especially so for fashion and accessories. But let’s be honest here. We can all agree that a pouch that’s shaped like Totoro is superior to a pouch that doesn’t look like Studio Ghibli’s beloved anime forest spirit, right?

Ah, but here we run into a problem. Because if you have your pouch stuffed into a bag, inside a drawer, or somewhere else where it’s out of sight, it becomes, in effect, no different visually from a non-Totoro pouch. So to address this issue, these new die-cut cloth pouches from Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku have their zipper at the bottom, which leaves space on the top for a carabiner.

This lets you clip Totoro to the strap or other outside points of your bag, hang it on a wall hook, or otherwise keep it on display. It also makes this Totoro a helpful companion when traveling or hiking, since you can use it to store items you need quick access to and avoid having to slip off your backpack and dig through it to found a pouch somewhere inside there.

In addition to the gray/big Totoro, there’s also a pouch of the medium/blue Totoro. And yes, the blue Totoro is slightly smaller, measuring 15 x 12 centimeters (5.9 x 4.7 inches) compared to the big guy’s 18 x 14-centimeter pouch.

There’s a third pouch too, although it’s not the small/white Totoro. Instead, it’s Jiji, the black cat from Kiki’s Delivery Service, who joins the lineup, measuring 17 x 14 centimeters.

All three of the pouches (which are plain off-white cloth on their backsides) are priced at 2,530 yen and available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop here, which also has you covered if you’re looking not only for Ghibli pouches, but Ghibli food pouches.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

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