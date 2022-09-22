SwipeMart made romantic dreams come true, and now there are hopes it’ll spread around the country.

Japanese convenience stores are a much-loved part of everyday life in Japan, where you can get pretty much everything your heart desires at any time of the day or night. Last weekend, however, a new convenience store popped up in Tokyo’s Shibuya district offering something that others don’t usually have in-store: love and romance.

Called SwipeMart, the convenience store was run by dating app Tinder, and though it was only open from 16-19 September, it was such a resounding success there are hopes the pop-up will pop up at more locations in the future.

Aimed at the over-18 crowd, the convenience store had some great freebies on offer for Tinder members, ranging from a choice of either jocks, socks, or a long-sleeve T-shirt.

▼ One free present from the four below upon entry (only for over-18s)

Tinder members were also provided with some original food and drinks, like chips, alcoholic sours, ramen, and a “Tinder Chiki” — inspired by Family Mart’s Famichiki — which came in a two-pack for sharing with your perfect match.

▼ One of each of these were free to each over-18 Tinder member who walked through the doors.

Dubbed “Tinder’s Youth Convenience Store“, there was no age requirement to enter before 10 p.m., but people in school uniform were denied entry at all times.

▼ After 10 p.m., SwipeMart became an over-18-only zone.

People were asked to download the Tinder app before they visited the convenience store, so they could take advantage of all the free offers and take a photo for their Tinder profile at this impressive photo wall.

SwipeMart captured all the fun of youth culture against the backdrop of a convenience store, with the tantalising possibility that a match might occur at any moment, propelling you towards the romance of your dreams.

▼ That sentiment is perfectly expressed in the promotional video for SwipeMart below:

While it’s a shame SwipeMart was only open in Shibuya for a limited time, judging by the lines outside before opening and the buzz it created online, there may well be another SwipeMart on the cards in future. That’s something we’d definitely swipe right for.

Source, images: Tinder Japan

