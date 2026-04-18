At just around a buck, the egg sandwich at this chain is enough to make convenience stores weep.

As the world goes crazy for Japanese convenience store egg sandwiches, or “egg sando” as they’re commonly known in the English-speaking community, locals in Japan have discovered a new place to buy them, at a supermarket called Trial.

This Fukuoka-born chain has been making inroads into the rest of the country recently, impressing everyone with its bargain-priced food, and its ambassador, Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

▼ Japan-born Yamamoto appears in a commercial for the chain, which plays up the “try” pun in its name.

Last year, Trial Holdings spent roughly 382.6 billion yen (US$2.55 billion) to purchase the Seiyu supermarket chain, which was controlled by U.S. private equity fund KKR. This move has seen an increase in Trial stores around Japan, introducing more people to its impressively cheap wares.

One of the items that’s been creating a buzz with locals is the sandwiches, which aren’t just cheap, but packed to the brim with fillings.

Out of all the sandwiches on offer, one of the best is the “Shiroi Tappuri Tamago Sando“, which roughly translates as “Loaded Egg Sandwich on White Bread“. Priced at a tiny 199 yen (US$1.25), but overflowing with a generous egg filling, this sandwich is incredibly great value.

▼ A sandwich so well priced it would make convenience stores weep.

As it turns out, these egg sandwiches are a Trial specialty, and they live up to their name by being absolutely loaded with ingredients.

▼ Each two-pack contains three whole eggs!

You won’t find this much egg in a regular convenience store egg sando, so if you’re looking for protein as well as value-for-money, Trial’s sandwich is a true hidden gem.

▼ With so much going for it, there’s one question that needs answering: How does it taste?

Well, the flavour actually turns out to be the best thing about it, as the thickly sliced bread is delectably moist and slightly sweet, enhancing the flavour of the egg. The sheer volume of egg is like heaven on the tongue, squishing beautifully on the palate with a texture like cream, while the egg pieces throughout add just the right amount of contrast.

Now that you know about the wonders of Trial’s egg sandwich, here’s another surprise we only recently discovered – you can also purchase Trial sandwiches at Seiyu.

After trying the egg sando, we’re now tempted to move to an area with a Seiyu or Trial so we can enjoy them on the regular. It just goes to show that sometimes, well oftentimes, Japanese supermarkets can be greater than Japanese convenience stores, so remember to keep an eye out for them during your travels.

Related: Trial Store Locations

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[ Read in Japanese ]