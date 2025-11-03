Something a little more action-packed than the typical kimono stroll photo shoot.

Kyoto’s connection to Japan’s history and traditional culture is the main thing that draws travelers to the city, and so there are a number of photo studios and services that can arrange for you to have your picture taken while wearing classical attire. Shogun Studio Japan is one of them, but what sets it apart from others is that they’ll not only photograph you as you pose in serene surroundings, but also as you fight a samurai battle in full armor.

Starting with the more orthodox part of the package, the Samurai Battle Movie Experience begins with a choice of armor and fitting at the company’s studio, after which you’ll head to your choice of one of three locations in Kyoto’s historical Arashiyama district, either the Togetsukyo Bridge, the iconic bamboo forest paths, or a traditional teahouse.

▼ The teahouse might not be as famous as the other two options, but it does include matcha for you to sip during the photo shoot.

For the second half of the package, though, you’ll head up into the mountains, and to battle. Following safety explanations, you’ll be given access to an arsenal of swords, spears, and bows with which to stage a dramatic samurai cinema-style fight scene in a secluded venue.

To add to the immersion, Shogun Studio Japan’s staff can play the roles of your fated opponents, falling against your onslaught. Alternatively, they can take up arms as your faithful companions, and if you’ve already got a crew of friends with which to make you own samurai clan, that’s doable too, as the package can accommodate groups of up to six participants. In addition to still photos, you’ll also get a slickly edited short movie, two to three minutes in length, of the battle that includes drone footage of you in action.

The whole experience lasts around two hours, split roughly equally between Arashiyama and the mountain battlefield. Reservations can be made through the Shogun Studio Japan website here.

