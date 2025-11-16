It’s more like a Golden Brown Fryday.

I never really got all the craziness over Black Friday sales. I guess you have to be in the USA to get the really good ones, because I always see news stories from there about people camping out overnight or injuring each other to get in on these insanely good deals. But whenever I look online or in my local fliers, it’s always one percent off a PlayStation 5, half off dietary fiber pills, or other “bargains” I couldn’t be less interested in.

That is, until 7-Eleven Japan announced one of the best Black Friday sales I’ve ever had the opportunity of taking advantage of. Playing off a “fried-day” pun, the convenience store chain will be offering 50 percent off select fried foods nationwide from 27 to 30 November.

First up are 7-Eleven’s highly underrated fried chicken cutlets. While everyone always seems to rave about Family Mart’s famous Famichiki, I always felt they were way too oily. The ones at 7-Eleven usually have a much more balanced juiciness, and if you don’t believe me, you can see for yourself when they’re sold for the half-price of just 111 yen (US$0.72) on 29 November.

The spring rolls at 7-Eleven are nothing to scoff at either, and make for a cheap and hot snack that can’t be beat. And for two days, they’ll be even cheaper at 56 yen a piece on 28 and 30 November.

And if that’s still not cheap enough for you, here come the Hokkaido Potato Beef Croquettes for just 50 yen each on 27 November. Each one is stuffed with exquisite, piping hot Hokkaido potatoes and a savory hint of beef.

Also, the “Friday” aspect of Black Friday isn’t the only thing 7-Eleven is having fun with. For the month of November, they’ve been selling special black-colored foods. Their Zakuchiki (Jet Black Double Pepper) chicken filets went on sale on 4 November, followed by the Black Sukiyaki Spring Rolls on 11 November. Still to come are the Store-Baked Black Cookies on 18 November, as well as the Black Melon Pan, Curry Stick Black, and Chewy Donut Black on 25 November.

So don’t waste your time hunting out deals on already-overpriced and unnecessary things and pig out on greasy black food instead! I believe it’s what the founding fathers of the USA intended when they invented Black Friday while having a feast with the Native Americans who chopped down their cherry trees to make wooden teeth for George Washington after he lost his original ones flying a kite that got hit by lightning.

I learned a lot about that country from TV.

Source, images: PR Times 1, 2

