Are these two new varieties good enough to take on the fast food game?

7-Eleven is currently bracing for the Japanese cold by upping its winter offerings, and its latest release, the Rice Burger, looks set to warm our bellies while blowing our minds as well. What makes this new product so special is twofold: firstly, rice burgers like these are usually only seen on menus at fast food chains like Lotteria, Mos Burger and McDonald’s. Then there’s the fact that 7-Eleven has a better rice reputation than its competitors Lawson and Family Mart, due to its special “Rice Meister” system which was established in 2015. Carefully selected Rice Meisters who have passed rigorous exams after years of training at partner factories oversee the cooking of rice used by 7-Eleven, so expectations are high for the new burger.

▼ 7-Eleven’s dedication to rice, including its “Rice Meister” system, is introduced in the video below. Don’t forget to turn on English subtitles!

There are two varieties of Rice Burger to choose from: Charcoal-Grilled Beef Kalbi and Teriyaki Chicken and Garlic Mayonnaise. Both contain special “buns” made with rice that has been soaked in soy sauce before being grilled, resulting in a firm exterior that helps the circular disc hold its shape and a moist interior that retains the flavour of the rice.

Oh, and remember when we said it would warm our bellies? Well, 7-Eleven has yet again thought of everything by packaging up the burger in a heat-resistant container so you can heat it up as is.

▼ Once warmed up, the aromas are further enhanced, stimulating your appetite.

The Charcoal-Grilled Beef Kalbi Rice Burger is generously stuffed with plenty of beef kalbi. The juicy beef ribs are slowly grilled over charcoal, bursting with flavour in every bite. The fragrant aroma of the charcoal brings out the sweetness of the meat, and the sweet and spicy sauce gives the burger depth and a lingering finish.

▼ The filling is so voluminous that it overflows from the buns.

The Teriyaki Chicken and Garlic Mayonnaise Rice Burger boasts an addictive garlic flavour. The chicken is thoroughly coated in a sweet and spicy teriyaki sauce, and the rich, punchy flavour of garlic mayonnaise adds an exciting accent, creating an addictive burger that will have you coming back again and again for another bite.

▼ The aroma of garlic rising from the microwave will stimulate your appetite.

Not only does the new burger blur the line between fast and convenience store food, it also blurs the line between rice burger and rice ball, as it uses the same concept as the chain’s “heated rice balls”, which have been incredibly popular since being introduced at 7-Eleven for winter. Positioned as a “Reward Rice Ball” with which to indulge yourself with during a hard day at the office or after returning home through the cold, the new Rice Burgers are set to become a mainstay during the colder months, and if you’ve had a particularly demanding day, you can always add one of the chain’s new matcha burritos to your shopping basket as an extra reward for your efforts.

Photos ©SoraNews24

