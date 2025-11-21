Roppongi exhibition marks 30th anniversary of the Evangelion TV series’ premier, but celebrates the entire anime franchise.

When there’s an Evangelion event announced, an immediate question that pops into the heads of fans is “Which Evangelion?” After all, there’s the original 1995 anime TV series, which has a trio of theatrical features lumped into its continuity, but there’s also the Rebuild of Evangelion, a retelling/reboot/arguable sequel movie tetralogy whose releases span the period from 2007 to 2021.

So with an Evangelion exhibition going on right now in Tokyo, which Evangelion is being covered? All of it, which is why the event is called All of Evangelion.

All of Evangelion is taking place at Tokyo City View, the 52nd floor observation deck of the Mori Building at the Roppongi Hills entertainment center. Visitors are greeted by a giant statue of Evangelion Unit-01, created specifically for this event, in the lobby, but that’s just the first of many awesome things to see.

Inside the exhibition halls are what organizers say is the largest collection of Evangelion production materials to ever be displayed in a single place, with animation cels, pre-production design sketches, layout sheets, and storyboards from across the franchise’s animation history. There are even treats for the ears of Eva fans, as they can listen to preserved audio clips of the voice cast’s audition performances prior to being cast in what would become some of the biggest roles of their careers.

There is, naturally, also a merchandise corner offering exclusive items such as mini acrylic standees, pins, and magnets.

And with Tokyo City View also having a cafe, there are a number of special Evangelion-themed menu items on offer during the exhibition.

The exhibition kicked off on November 14, with celebrity fan Nicole Fujita (whose name was hopefully spelled correctly), pictured at the top of this article, in attendance for the opening ceremony. Among the Eva luminaries who’ve stopped by are Megumi Ogata, voice of protagonist Shinji, and Evangelion opening theme singer Yoko Takahashi.

Adult admission is priced at 2,400 yen (US$16) at the door, but there’s a 200-yen discount if you purchase your ticket online ahead of time, which can be done here.

All of Evangelion runs until January 12.

