Sorry, I can’t hear you over this dairy girl in my head.

You can never underestimate the power of a good jingle. To this day, “Byyyyy Mennen♫” still pops into my head, and I don’t even remember what the hell Mennen does. I think they make razor blades or something.

It’s something Japanese companies are certainly aware of. Most television commercials end with a very punchy one-or-two-bar melody called a sound logo, that’s often just singing the brand name and/or slogan. The problem with that is with so many out there, it’s hard to stand out among the cacophony of “Onedan ijo, Ni-to-ri♪” or “A-ji-no-mo-to♪”

▼ Here’s Nitori’s for reference.

It’s tough, but not impossible, as shown by a very short but effective ad for Yoghurppe, a lactic acid beverage sold by Minami Nihon Rakuno Kyodo. It’s basically the drink’s mascot, a young dairy farming girl, singing “Yoghurppe,” but boy, does she ever sell it.

I’d defy anyone to sing “Yooooooooguruppe!” with more passion and conviction than Hikari Makino, the voice behind the girl in this commercial. It’s certainly resonating with people too. Minami Nihon Rakuno Kyodo posted the ad on Twitter, where it received about 10,000 likes and some fan art.

Other comments about the incredibly catchy tune include the following:

“What an amazing commercial. The singing is so powerful and catchy.”

“Wow, I love it!”

“This ad just popped up in my timeline and I can’t get it out of my head.”

“The ending is so cute, I just fell in love with it!”

“Yoghurppe is really sweet but delicious.”

“The little sound she makes at the end does it for me.”

“She’s too big though…”

“Don’t make Yoghurppe too famous! I love it and don’t want it to sell out.”

“Is it even sold in the Kanto region?”

Yoghurppe is mainly sold around Kyushu, because it’s made in Miyazaki Prefecture, but it can be found in certain places elsewhere in Japan and is also sold online. Despite being a dairy beverage, the way it’s produced and packaged allows it to be stored safely at room temperature for months, and it’s been shipped to disaster areas when regular milk supplies cannot be obtained. There’s also a version of Yoghurppe made and sold in Hokkaido by a different company, but it uses different milk and has a slightly different taste to it.

It’s good stuff if you can find it, but everyone can at least enjoy the name of it thanks to this new commercial, which I’m considering making my ringtone.

Source: Twitter/@loveskal1971, Hachima Kiko

Top image: YouTube/南日本酪農協同株式会社 Dairy【公式】

