Japanese idol units and songs about not giving up strike big in this year’s list of the most influential TikTok tracks in Japan.

Social media app TikTok continues to serve as a hub for popularizing music both old and new. In particular, various trends on the platform cause certain songs to go viral and propel artists to fame.

TikTok recently released a number of lists to celebrate the songs that dominated 2025, including a ranking of the top ten songs on TikTok Japan. Featuring mainly newer songs with a couple of throwback gems, the list is a reminder of the power of social media–and idol groups especially–in shaping what kind of music we consume. Let’s take a peek at the top ten songs and a closer look at the top five.

▼ TikTok’s Year in Music – Japan Top 10 Songs

10. “Tokubechu, Shite” by =Love (2025)

9. “Koikaze” by Lilas Ikuta (2025)

8. “Kawaii Dake ja Dame Desu ka?” by Cutie Street (2024)

7. “Summer Song” by Yui (2008)

6. “Aloha, E Komo Mai” from the Lilo & Stitch franchise by Jump5 (2004)

5. “Ai Scream!” by AiScReam (2025)

Kicking off the top five is the debut single of AiScReam, a cross-series, real-life musical unit from the Love Live! franchise. After “Ai Scream!” blew up over social media, it seemed like you couldn’t escape the call-and-response segment of the song in which the three members take turns asking each other which flavor of ice cream they like–only to inevitably state that they like “you” even more than their favorite flavor. The line “Chokominto yori mo a・na・ta” ( “More than choco-mint…[I love] you”) was even recently nominated for Japan’s Buzzword of the Year.

4. “Aisaretai” by Yumcha (2024)

This song title means “I want to be loved” and is by Yumcha, a singer-songwriter who self-admittedly wants to write music that people want to listen to when they’re in love. “Aisaretai” became especially popular thanks to a viral TikTok dance trend among Japanese female high school students. Its lasting popularity resulted in the song being re-released this year with additional versions, including a sped-up one and a “kawaii R&B” remix.

3. “Bai Bai Fight!” by Candy Tune (2024)

Seven-member female idol group Candy Tune released the single “Bai Bai Fight” last year and its popularity led to an eponymous album release this October. “Bai Bai Fight” translates to something along the lines of “Double Fight” or “Multiplying Fight.” Its fast-paced, catchy, and somewhat tongue-twister of a chorus encourages you to be yourself and keep pushing through life’s obstacles, making it a popular TikTok challenge to lip synch (even for K-pop idols).

2. “Lilac” by Mrs. Green Apple (2024)

Though rock band Mrs. Green Apple has been around for a decade, it seems to only be gaining momentum over time, having churned out an almost nonstop stream of new singles over the last two years in particular. “Lilac” was near the beginning of that string of releases and listeners just can’t get enough, especially after it was used as the opening theme song for last year’s school baseball-themed Oblivion Battery anime series. It’s become a popular youth anthem for TikTok users to perform along with its corresponding hand choreography.

1. “Cho Saikyo” by Cho Tokimeki Sendenbu (2025)

Here we are: “Cho Saikyo (Mega Mighty)” is the number-one most popular song on TikTok Japan in 2025. Sung by by six-member idol group Cho Tokimeki Sendenbu, affectionately known as TokiSen for short, it was released as part of the group’s 2024 album Tokimeki Rule Book before being re-released as part of a double A-side single this summer. The song has crushed much of its competition, with the official music video description currently stating that it’s celebrating over 2.5 billion views on TikTok (yes, billion). As the lyrics implore the listener to “Say I’m mega cute!” and understand that “I’m mega mighty!”, it’s become a cutely viral (virally cute?) social media challenge.

▼ Congratulations, Cho Tokimeki Sendenbu!

On our end, we were pleasantly surprised that singer-songwriter Yui’s lovely 2008 “Summer Song” made this year’s top ten as it was set as the backdrop to hundreds of summer-themed videos on TikTok Japan. We guess it’s never too late for anything to go viral–which might be a good reminder for our resident Japanese-language musician reporter every now and then.

Source, insert images: PR Times

Top image: Pakutaso

