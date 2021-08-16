How to create the “ultimate dessert” that’s got everyone talking on social media.

Recently, people in countries like the U.S., the U.K. and Australia have been getting on board with a viral TikTok trend involving two items from McDonald’s: the vanilla sundae and the hot apple pie.

However, here in Japan, people have been missing out on the fun as there’s no vanilla sundae on the menu.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though, as some clever customers have come up with a local hack of their own, putting a Japanese twist on the proceedings by way of a different item on the menu: the Soft Twist.

▼ This cutely named item is actually a soft serve in an ice cream cone.

McDonald’s Japan

As it is, the Soft Twist isn’t a perfect substitute for the vanilla sundae, as the TikTok trend involves smashing the apple pie into the sundae, which is served in a cup. However, McDonald’s recently bowed to customer requests in Japan for a cup option, so now if you ask staff for a Soft Twist in a cup, you’ll be able to create a faux sundae of your own, and it’ll still cost 100 yen (US$0.91).

▼ The apple pie is also priced at 100 yen, so the “ultimate dessert” that everyone’s been raving about on TikTok will cost you 200 yen in Japan.

For those thinking, “isn’t this just like apple pie and ice cream?” …shhhh, don’t let the people over at TikTok hear you. They say the specific combination of the McDonald’s apple pie and sundae is out of this world, and needs to be tried to be believed.

▼ So we did what all the cool kids have been doing on TikTok and placed the apple pie in our faux sundae.

At this point, if you’re thinking you can simply bite into the apple pie with a bit of ice cream at the end, think again.

The proper way to eat this is to smash the apple pie up into the ice cream with your spoon, and then eat the resulting mixture together.

We have to confess, we were ready to scoff at this trend, but then the scent of cinnamon invaded our senses as the warming spice melted on the tongue with bits of sweet and chewy apple, crunchy pastry flakes, and rich, soft ice cream.

This was a delicious dessert that soothed the mind, body, and the soul, and one of the best things about it was the tantalising contrast between the cold ice cream and the super hot apple pieces.

So if you’re going to try the combination, be sure to eat it while the pie’s still hot, and if you’re lucky you might be able to grab one of these Japan-exclusive limited-edition Big Smile lucky bags as well!

