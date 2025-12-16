Come take a whiff of the future.

Societies have ways to indulge in most senses. Paintings and movies dazzle our eyes, our ears are treated to concerts and recordings, and a vast spread of food from around the world can tickle our taste buds. But what about smelling?

A stroll through a nice garden or lighting some incense will certainly be pleasing to the nose, but overall, we’ve lacked a way to control scents with anywhere near the same precision and accuracy as other forms of sensory stimulation. Fragrances just tend to waft wherever their environment dictates, sometimes merging with others in the process or simply fading away.

▼ We’ve tried to harness the powers of smells in the past, and always came up short. That beast simply cannot be tamed.

This is a problem Sony has been hard at work on, and they’ve now developed the NOS-DX1000 odor presentation device. This system uses Grid Scent technology, which can deliver a certain smell to a very specific area of empty space. It’s already in use in the entertainment, medical, and research fields.

Now, for a limited time, anyone can experience the scent wizardry by making a trip to Tokyo Skytree, where the Nioi-ten Plus+ experiential event is currently underway. Here, visitors will be able to try out this olfactory technology first-hand, in lots of fun ways.

The most popular exhibit is the Mouth of Truth Odor Quiz. Just stick your schnozz near the Roman relic’s mouth and try to guess the smell that emanates from it for only a brief moment. You’ll never know what will come out that mouth next.

If that feels a little too risky for your liking, the Scent Tunnel is a more leisurely way to enjoy a wide range of pleasant fragrances. Thanks to Grid Scent, this flower-filled tunnel is divided into specific regions with their own aroma, letting guests find and enjoy their favorites.

There are also the Magic Scent Cups. These are just filled with water or carbonated water, but with the addition of a smell, they take on an entirely different taste. It’s a fun experiment that demonstrates the close relationship between our senses of smell and taste.

It’s not all just displays of high tech, though. It’s a great way to learn about nature too, with an exhibit of the various odors different insects release when they feel threatened. There are also samples of the scents used by historic military commanders to ward off evil and purify the troops.

▼ We’ve all heard of Nobunaga’s Ambition, but what about Nobunaga’s Aroma?

Last but certainly not least, on 2 and 17 January, a very special rock-paper-scissors tournament will be held and all ticket-holders on those days are welcome to take part. The winner of this gesture showdown will earn the rare honor of opening a can of surströmming, the Swedish fermented herring that is considered the world’s stinkiest canned food and a testament to the sheer power that humanity and nature can unleash when working together.

Having experienced it ourselves, we can say that this contest is not for the faint of heart. But it’s just a small part of what the Nioi-ten Plus+ event has to offer, so be sure to head over before it ends on 1 February if you can, and experience the past, present, and future of smelling stuff.

Event information

Nioi-ten Plus+ / におい展PLUS＋

Address: Tokyo-to, Sumida-ku, Oshiage 1-1-2, Tokyo Skytree 1F Group Floor Skytree Space

東京都墨田区押上1丁目1-2 東京スカイツリー 1階団体フロア「SKYTREE SPACE」

Open: 11 December, 2025 – 1 February, 2026 (Closed on New Year’s Day)

Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tickets: From 600 yen (Children in advance) to 2,000 yen (Adults at the door)

Website

Source: PR Times

Images: ©SoraNews24, PR Times

