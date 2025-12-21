All the fun of a Black Thunder bar, but with sharp hooks!

It’s never been a better time to enjoy the pastime of fishing with an ever-growing collection of themed tackle being developed by Japan’s biggest and best brands. Now, hot on the heels of a new Evangelion line of fishing gear, we have a revolutionary lure based on the popular Black Thunder mini chocolate bars.

But this is hardly just a regular fishing lure with the Black Thunder logo on it. The makers at DUO in Shizuoka Prefecture went all out to create a fully functional lure that looks nearly identical to a regular Black Thunder bar in terms of size and shape.

A great deal of engineering effort goes into the design of regular fishing lures in order to make them move about in water like an insect or other small creature that fish find appetizing. Accomplishing this while also retaining the exact look of a Black Thunder chocolate bar was no small feat. Square lures are almost unheard of, but DUO was compelled to honor the snack, and through agonizing trial and error, they found that by bending the serrated edge of the package downward at a steep angle, the lure exhibited just the right action in the water.

As seen in the video, this is a floating lure with a depth range of zero to 1.4 meters (4.5 feet). It weighs 17 grams (0.8 ounces) and is about 7.5 centimeters (3 inches) long, which is a little bit lighter and smaller than a regular Black Thunder chocolate bar. That’s probably for the best, since you don’t want it looking too much like a real one.

▼ The label on the reverse side of the wrapper has recommendations to have fun with it but not to eat it, along with its specs, instead of ingredients and nutritional information.

This lure is a part of DUO’s Backdoor Project lineup, which creates unique lures based on unconventional shapes and sizes. They’ve also created a number of Pokémon lures featuring Pikachu, Psyduck, and more.

The Pokémon lures are on sale now, but the Black Thunder ones won’t be available until spring of next year. However, there will be a chance to get one early at Fishing Festival 2026 in Yokohama from 16 to 18 January. Each day, the DEO booth will be selling 100 limited edition Black Thunder lure packs for 2,400 yen (US$15), which will be the same as the retail price for the lure itself when it goes on sale.

Each pack contains one Black Thunder lure and nine Black Thunder chocolate bars. It probably goes without saying that you should exercise extreme caution when eating, unless you want to end up catching yourself.

The pack also comes with a lucky sticker in the style of a tairyobata (literally, “big catch flag”), which are the festive flags fishing boats flew to signal a good haul when coming back to port. This design has the kanji characters for “big catch black thunder” on it and replaces the typically vibrant red and blue colors of a tairyobata with Black Thunder’s signature black and yellow theme.

It’s safe to say that lures quite like this one do not come along very often, so for anyone who wants to add a unique weapon to their arsenal of tackle, this one can’t be beat.

Personally, I’m going to be extra careful from now on if I ever see a half-opened Black Thunder bar lying on the street or floating in front of my face.

Source, images: PR Times

