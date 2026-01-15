There was little chance this guy wasn’t getting picked out of a lineup.

Defendants plead guilty in a lot of criminal cases in Japan. Some of this can be attributed to things such as cultural values about personal accountability or infrastructure advantages like a wide network of security cameras.

In the case of Masayuki Echizenya, though, neither of those were really necessary to get him to admit his guilt. After all, it’s pretty hard to claim you weren’t the one who assaulted a convenience store employee by repeatedly headbutting him when your face is this instantly recognizable.

Echiznenya, now 50 years old, is facing charges following his visit to a convenience store in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward in December of 2024. After taking bread and coffee out of the store without paying for it, Echizenya was pursued by a 30-something clerk. When the worker confronted Echizenya about the theft, Echizenya responded by repeatedly headbutting him in the face, incurring injuries that took two weeks to heal.

After his arrest, Echizenya initially chose to remain silent, but he opened up ahead of the first day of his trial, which took place on January 9, answering questions about his crime. “I did not do this for financial gain,” said Echizenya, who also explained “It’s not like I’m having money problems.” On the day of the incident, Echizenya had been causing some sort of repeated disturbance in the store, and became upset when an employee asked him to stop. Resenting the request, Echizen says “I decided to cause some trouble for the store, so I stole the items. I hit the employee so that I could escape.” Asserting that he didn’t really need to steal the items, which had a total value of about 500 yen (US$3.25), Echizen says that he didn’t drop them during the scuffle with the clerk, but that he “threw them away.”

Not surprisingly, Echizenya has also been asked about his facial tattoos, saying he’s had them for about 20 years.

Echizenya’s insistence that he didn’t take the items for financial gain, or even really want to keep them, might be because the crime he’s accused of, robbery resulting in injury, carries a minimum penalty of six years in prison. His defense lawyer is claiming that his actions were the result of an unstable psychological condition brought on by sleep deprivation and a lack of work. “I think I did something that was wrong. I apologize for causing a commotion and regret my actions,” said Echizenya, who may be hoping for either a reclassification the charges against him or a suspended sentence when the judges decide on his punishment later this month.

Source: FNN Prime Online

Top image: Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!