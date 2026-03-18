Evangelion director Hideaki Anno shares heartwarming photos of recent meeting with Miyazaki in his Tokyo atelier.

If you’ve been thinking about Studio Ghibli director and co-founder Hayao Miyazaki and wondering how he’s been since he turned 85 in January, then you’ll be pleased to know he’s had a famous visitor check in on him recently, in the form of Hideaki Anno.

Anno needs no introduction to anime fans and film buffs, who know him as the creator and director of the hugely popular anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion. Today, the 65-year-old has a long list of directorial and writing credits to his name, including that of 2016’s Shin Godzilla, but he got his first big break in his early 20s, when he applied for a job on the 1984 film, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, and was hired by Miyazaki on the merit of his drawing talent.

The two have stayed in touch over the years, maintaining the respectful kohai (“junior“) and senpai (“senior“) relationship formed in their Japanese workplace environment, but in a slightly more relaxed style, due to their shared artistic interests. Anno even visited his former boss in his Tokyo atelier, Nibariki, last March, sharing a photo of the two of them outside the building.

Anno’s message accompanying the image reads:

“A photo taken in front of the entrance to Nibariki.

Just before heading home, a veteran staff member from the days of Nausicaä took the photo for us.

Miya-san’s beard-less look feels fresh. He said he shaved it all off because it became too much of a hassle to maintain.”

Anno also shared a photo from inside the atelier during that visit, saying:

“I recently met with Miya-san #Hayao Miyazaki for the first time in about six years.

I was so glad to see that he’s still in good health.

It had been about eight years since I last visited Nibariki, but as always, part of the room felt like time had stopped. As you can see in the photo, a Sony VHS player is still sitting on the TV stand. It was great to catch up with Miya-san and have a fun chat about various things after so long.

Incidentally, the topic of ‘Nausicaä’ didn’t come up at all (lol). However, I was saddened by the growing number of memorial portraits on the wall at Nibaraki and at the main entrance of Studio Ghibli.”

It was heartening to receive the update on “Miya-san”, as he’s known to close friends and senior colleagues, but also concerning to hear about the increasing number of “memorial portraits”, or photos of the deceased, appearing on the walls. These photos are a sad inevitability, though, as it’s been roughly 40 years since Ghibli was founded in 1985, so more and more people associated with the studio are leaving this world, a fact that wouldn’t have been lost on Anno, who made a point of visiting Miyazaki again this March.

News of this latest visit was revealed just a few days ago, when Anno posted a series of photos on the official Twitter account of his production company, Khara, Inc. Accompanying the photos was this message:

“The other day, I visited Nibariki for the first time in a year.

Miya-san (Hayao Miyazaki) is still going strong and drawing whatever ‘pictures’ he likes. He’s an amazing person. The veteran staff member who worked on Nausicaä took photos for us this time too.

The last photo was taken when Miya-san, who was seeing me off part of the way, said “Let’s shake hands”. He’s become so calm.”

After a life of drawing illustrations on a deadline, the now-retired Miyazaki appears to be enjoying a slower approach to his art, with no tight schedules or studio execs to hinder his creative process. The laid-back lifestyle has clearly had a calming effect on the director, whose suggestion of a handshake was a sign of affection that Anno deeply appreciated, especially coming from a person so hardworking he’s been known as the “Never-ending Man“.

Comparing the two photos in front of Nibariki, which translates to “Two Horsepower” or “2CV”, in honour of the director’s beloved Citroën 2CV, not much has changed over a year. Anno still has the same shoes, jacket and zip-up pullover as last year, while Miyazaki, still beardless, continues to wear the same style of apron he’s worn to work for many years. One noticeable difference, though, is the shoes on Miyazaki’s feet – a pair of comfortable Vans.

People online were thrilled to see the two directors together, leaving comments like:

“It’s reassuring to know that Miyazaki is still drawing.”

“The photos of Anno and Miyazaki together are so precious! The comment about him being calmer is also heartwarming.”

“A meeting of two masters. Thank you for these photographs, they will surely go down in the history of anime.”

“I really want them to fully animate the manga version of Nausicaä. It’s a masterpiece that completely surpasses Dune.”

“It’s so heartwarming that Miya-san was the one to say, ‘Let’s shake hands’. It really shows the bond between master and disciple.”

“Miyazaki’s simple “Let’s shake hands” brings tears to my eyes, as it conveys a warm bond that transcends years of strict mentor-student relationships.”

While the meeting between Anno and Miyazaki is heartwarming to see, it’s also touching that Anno chose to share his visit to Nibariki with fans, who are always keen for news on the famously reclusive Ghibli director. While the director’s beloved car can no longer be seen outside Nibariki, as Miyazaki donated it to Ghibli Park when he gave up his license in 2023, it’s nice to know that he’s still inside drawing, and occasionally strolling the nearby streets in his well-worn Vans.

Source: Twitter/@khara_inc2

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