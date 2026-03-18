Moon power to shine across the Pacific for the first time at Universal Studios Hollywood, One Piece and Super Mario get special events too.

The original concept for Universal Studios Japan is to create a pocket of Hollywood movie magic in Japan, bringing over proven-hit attractions from the Universal Studios parks in California and Florida. However, the key to Universal Studios Japan’s surging popularity these days is the park’s energetic partnerships with Japanese video game and anime franchises, and now it’s time for America’s Universal Studios Hollywood to get an injection of fun and excitement from one of the brightest stars in Japanese show business: Sailor Moon.

Be one of the first to witness Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Place Chapter Deluxe as the show makes its Universal Fan Fest Nights debut. Experience a world of enchantment, destiny, and courage as a sinister force threatens the Legendary Silver Crystal. pic.twitter.com/2EXeiMHD5G — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 12, 2026

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe is a CG anime attraction that debuted at Universal Studios Japan in 2022. As part of Universal Studios Hollywood’s upcoming Universal Fan Fest Nights event, it’ll be coming to America for the first time, playing in English-subtitled form inside the park’s DreamWorks Theatre.

Universal Studios Hollywood describes is as “a spectacular show where a celestial ball erupts into a thrilling battle to protect the Legendary Silver Crystal” in which “the Moon Palace is plunged into chaos, testing even Super Sailor Moon’s resolve,” promising that “dazzling effects and breathtaking visuals surround you as the fate of the Guardians unfolds in an unforgettable crescendo of light, love, and strength.”

In addition to the show, there will also be exclusive themed food, drinks, and merch available, featuring sparkling sweets, apparel, and other ways to enjoy and remember the special night.

Universal Fan Fest Nights is a separate-ticket event that takes place after Universal Studios Hollywood’s normal operating hours are done for the day. It’ll be taking place between April 23 and 25, and then again on May 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16. Also part of this year’s lineup are a live-action One Piece stunt show and a herd of multi-colored Super Mario Yoshis running around Super Nintendo World, with food and merch celebrating those franchises too.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here. Oh, and if you’re going to be in the L.A. area and worried that this might interfere with your plans to get one of those adorable Yoshi Dodgers bobbleheads, you can breathe easy, since the night of that giveaway doesn’t overlap with any of the Universal Fan Fest Nights.

Source: Source: Universal Studios Hollywood (1, 2, 3, 4), Sailor Moon official website via Anime News Network/Ken Iikura-Gross

Top image: Universal Studios Hollywood

Insert images: Universal Studios Hollywood (1, 2)

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