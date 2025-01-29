As one era ends, a new one begins for the Citroën at Ghibli Park.

Ever since Ghibli Park opened in Aichi Prefecture in November 2022, new attractions and exhibits have gradually been added to enhance the visitor experience, and the latest addition is one that’s close to the heart of Studio Ghibli co-founder and director Hayao Miyazaki.

The new exhibit is small in scale compared to some of the others at the park, but it’s no less impressive as it’s the pale blue Citroën 2CV that was owned and driven by the legendary director. Used to commute between Miyazaki’s home in Saitama Prefecture and his personal atelier around the corner from Studio Ghibli in Tokyo’s Mitaka City, the Citroën could often be seen parked outside the atelier, which the director named “Nibariki” (“two horsepower”), after the car’s “deux chevaux-vapeur” (“2CV”) French vehicle classification.

▼ The two-cylinder-engine car parked outside Nibaraki.

Miyazaki had such a soft spot for the cute-looking vehicle that it featured in the first film he ever directed, Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro, all the way back in 1979. Even his son Goro strongly associated his father with the car, featuring a similar model in his first CGI film for Ghibli, Earwig and the Witch, with the number plate “MYZ” said to stand for “Miyazaki”.

Image: Studio Ghibli

In 2022, however, at the age of 82, Hayao Miyazaki made the difficult decision to part with his beloved vehicle, after voluntarily returning his driver’s license the year prior, due to his advancing age. Miyazaki had one final wish for his little car, though, requesting that it be exhibited at Ghibli Park for everyone to enjoy.

After several years of preparations, Goro has finally made good on his father’s wishes, with the announcement that the Citroën will be on display at the park from 29 January.

▼ The Porco Rosso-like character behind the wheel in the promotional illustration is apt as Miyazaki relates strongly to the character, even nicknaming his Nibariki atelier “Butaya” (“Pig Shop“).

The car is set to be displayed as part of an exhibition dubbed “Hayao Miyazaki’s 2CV Story“, which details the heartwarming backstory between the vehicle and its owner. According to this backstory, the Citroën was Miyazaki’s first car purchase, as he needed a set of wheels to take his newborn child to and from nursery school. After gradually falling in love with the vehicle he found himself unable to let go of it, until he grew too old to drive.

With the Japanese government urging elderly drivers to give up their licenses and graduate from driving, in light of increasing accidents involving advanced-age drivers, we tip our hat to the director for giving up his pride and joy. As Miyazaki enters a new stage of life, he can take solace in the knowledge that the little car that brought him so much happiness is also ready to begin its own new journey, bringing smiles to the faces of Ghibli Park visitors.

Source, images: PR Times (unless otherwise stated)

