Myaku-Myaku, you’re such a tease.

In the Japanese entertainment business, some idols are also involved in gravure modeling. This is a style of modeling that technically isn’t adult content, but treads rather close to the line with revealing clothing and provocative poses. Some idol singers start out as gravure models, some do both modeling and singing at the same time, and some use it as a stepping stone to transition from singing and dancing to other corners of showbiz.

Speaking of which, Myaku-Myaku, the cellular stew of a mascot representing the 2025 Expo in Osaka, enjoyed a great deal of fame while the event was on and is still riding a considerable wave of popularity. But the mascot game is a harsh one, and today’s Myaku-Mayku can easily become tomorrow’s Miraitowa.

▼ If you’re thinking, “Mirai-who-now?” you’d be forgiven because the Tokyo Olympics mascot hasn’t been seen on social media in about 4 years.

So, in order to keep all eyes on Myaku-Myaku’s many eyes, it released its own gravure book entitled “I myaku you.”

This book was created when Myaku-Myaku took a two-night trip to Okinawa to frolic on the islands’ abundant beaches in soft focus. The gooey mascot worked very hard during the Expo, so this book represents a rare glimpse of it really letting its plasma down and relaxing.

Myaku-Myaku described making the book as “a lot of fun,” and said it would like to try as many different things as possible. It wasn’t without its challenges, too, however. The mascot said it had to practice to make sure all of its eyes were open in the pictures, which makes sense. Think about how hard it is to make sure you don’t blink during photos and multiply that by about three.

Also, when asked what the title of the book meant, Myaku-Myaku said it didn’t remember, but that the gist was to get everyone excited and think it was cute. And when asked what its favorite part of the book was, Big Myak said, “All of it.”

“I myaku you.” is set to be released on 13 April by Felissimo Publishing. It will sell for 3,960 yen (US$25) from the Felissimo online shop, official Expo 2025 online shop, and the Expo sections of Maruzen and Junkudo bookstores, and each book comes with one of five special photo cards of Myaku-Myaku in a sensual yet playful pose.

It will probably make a great collector’s item as well. Once Myaku-Myaku finally gets its Academy Award for best supporting amorphic organism, your book of sexy photo spreads will surely triple in value.

Related: Felissimo online shop

Source, images: PR Times

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