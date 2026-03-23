You might get lost on your way there, but you’ll be rewarded by a stunning escape filled with scones, antiques, and cow-shaped jugs.

British culture is seeing a rising trend in popularity in Japan, with British fairs at department stores often being packed with people every time they are held. One aspect that the Japanese people seem to romanticize is the culture of afternoon tea, and while there are several places throughout the country where you can partake in such an experience, there’s a luxurious mansion in Sakura, Chiba that is close to irresistible for anyone with a penchant for afternoon tea.

Sakura Manor House is located about a 20-minute walk from Shizu Station on the Keisei Main Line, or about a 10-minute taxi ride from Katsutadai Station.

Seeing as it was only 20 minutes, our Japanese-language reporterdecided to go on a stroll, despite the official website explicitly stating that the store is located on a hill in a residential area and is a

After being deceived by Google Maps a few times, and getting quite lost, she passed a large parking lot…

… a forest…

… and climbed a slope, before finally a large brick mansion appeared before her.

Honestly, if you’re not using a private car, you’re probably better off just going by taxi.

As to why it’s located in such an unusual place? It seems that it is because they wanted a large plot of land with a forest, and it happens to be relatively close to Narita Airport.

Upon opening the door adorned with stained glass, Mariko felt like she had stepped into a British manor home. Sakura Manor House serves as a showroom and shop for Tasman International, which imports British tableware and antique goods.

The antiques lined up closely together, creating an almost dream-like space.

▼ There was even a real working fireplace!

The tea room is located in a glass-walled sunroom, an open space with a high ceiling, designed specifically so you can see the garden.

Mariko sat down at her table, eager to enjoy a British tea menu along with some beautiful tableware.

What Mariko ordered was the reservation-only Afternoon Tea, which costs 6,380 yen (US$40) per person from April 1, and orders start from two people. It’s a traditional British afternoon tea where you can enjoy:

● Cucumber and ham sandwiches, with tomatoes



● Scones, clotted cream, and marmalade



● Two types of cakes that change daily—this time it was a rich Chocolate Tiffin and a Carrot Cake.



● Two types of tea—High Grown, which has a delicate flavor and goes well with milk, and Duchess Grey, with a gorgeous citrus scent.

Everything has a simple yet delicate flavor, and the beauty of the tableware deserves a special mention.

▼ Did they possibly match the color of the dishes to Mariko’s clothes? Because that’d be a wonderful level of thoughtfulness.

Most of the tableware is from the British company Burleigh, and they are quite particular about the details, such as the jug for pouring the milk being shaped like a cow.

Escaping the bustle of the city and slowly enjoying tea and sweets in the sunlight filtered through the trees is a moment of pure bliss.

Despite being deep in a residential area, new people were constantly entering the tea room, even on a weekday afternoon. It appears that Sakura Manor House is loved by the neighbors, and Mariko was impressed to see everyone casually having tea and then heading home.

Though a reservation is required for the Afternoon Tea service, no reservation is required if you just want to enjoy their regular menu of teas, coffees, scones, and cakes. Ordering a cream tea with scones, marmalade, and milk tea is a fantastic choice for a simple visit.

▼ There are many different marmalades to sample, including rhubarb and grapefruit.

As the cakes change daily, you can also enjoy seasonal offerings like cranberry cakes, or the British staple Victoria sponge cake with jam.

However, in addition to the tea, what excited Mariko the most as a lover of tea and tableware was the selection in the shop. First of all, it there is an overwhelming variety of British Burleigh tea sets , like those used for serving in the tea room, available in an array of colors across the lineup.

From cups and saucers to teapots, bowls, milk jugs, and even tea cozies, everything you could possibly need for tea is available.

And it’s not just Burleigh, as British antique tableware is lined up all over the spacious shop. For those who just want a dash of British elegance, Sakura Manor House sells what they refer to as “trios,” which are sets of a cup, a saucer, and a dessert plate, all beautifully matched.

▼ The warm texture of Denby, a British manufacturer of pottery.

▼ Those with gorgeous floral decorations…

▼ ,,,and even some with chic pastel colors.

The styles vary, so you’ll definitely find a new favorite if you come here. The sets are even pretty affordable, ranging between 7,000 to 10,000 yen for a trio. Mariko often buys antique tableware, but she thinks it’s pretty rare to be able to buy complete sets at these prices.

There is also a wealth of silver items such as knives and forks, completing the assortment to make an irresistible space for those looking for tea equipment.

On the second floor of the shop, alongside a large Christmas tree, antique linens, interior decor, and furniture are all lined up.

▼ Keep an eye out for the antique teddy bears placed throughout.

The Winstanley Cat figurines, which are said to look into your eyes no matter where you are, are a popular item, with many people apparently searching for one that looks exactly like their own cat to take home.

The vast interior is like a treasure hunting space, a dreamland for tea and antique lovers.

On weekends, many people visit from all over the country, making the shop feel very lively. On weekdays, it is suffused with a relaxed atmosphere, perfect for having a cup of tea quietly in the tea room, or going to look for your new favorite teacup. Even if it is a bit out of the way, it is definitely worth the visit. In fact, if you’re as big a fan of tea culture as Mariko, you could even go so far as to say it is a holy land.

Shop information

Sakura Manor House / 佐倉マナーハウス

Address: Chiba-ken, Sakura-shi, Kamishizu 1329 (if using a sat-nav enter 1334 instead)

千葉県佐倉市上志津1329

Open 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. (tea room 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)

Closed: Mondays

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

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[ Read in Japanese ]