If you love both pretty and spooky things, then you’ll undoubtedly find something you’ll love in here!

No one would ever have thought that Halloween and the British tradition of afternoon tea would ever go well together, but it turns out it’s the collaboration of our dreams! And this fall, there are so many adorably spooky options to choose from in the Tokyo area.

Ready to get dressed up for tea with your friends? To enjoy autumn flavors in spooky designs? To pretend you’re attending a school for wizards? Then let us introduce seven Halloween-themed afternoon tea courses that look so fun we could just die!

1. Wear costumes in a private venue at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin-Takanawa

For a limited time only, the Grand Prince Hotel in the Shinagawa area is allowing patrons to rent a room just for a day to have their own private Halloween tea parties.

They decorate the room for you to make a spook-tacular fall setting that is perfectly Instagrammable. You and a friend can put on costumes and enjoy a delicious array of sweet and savory snacks and 12 different kinds of teas, all from the comfort and privacy of a private room.

Day Use Plan Trick or Treat Afternoon Tea in a Halloween Room

Dates: September 24 to October 31 (limited to one room per day, up to four hours, check-in between the hours of 12:30 and 2 p.m.)

Price: 10,000 yen (US$90.30) per person (up to two people per room)

Included: 7 kinds of petit fours, 6 savory selections, 2 types of scones, and 12 kinds of tea

2. Have an elegant Halloween tea at The Grand Ginza

This afternoon tea will be offered on the top floor of Ginza Six, a luxury shopping center in Tokyo’s fancy Ginza neighborhood.

At The Grand Ginza, you’ll be served a set meal in the theme of “a beautiful witch flying off into the sky to be with the one she secretly loves”. The menu includes foie gras and mussels, as well as a strawberry mille-feuille based on the one served at the long-established French restaurant, Ginza Maxim de Paris.

Plus, enjoy 13 different tea options from luxury tea brand TWG to have the most ritzy Halloween-themed afternoon tea of your life!

Halloween Afternoon Tea Set “Witch’s aphrodisiac”

Dates: September 16 to October 31

Price: 5,082 yen for the Afternoon Tea Set, 6,292 yen with a glass of champagne (alcohol will not be served in the event of a declaration of a state of emergency)

Included: 1 amuse-bouche, 6 savory selections, 7 sweets, and 18 drink options

3. Enjoy Halloween Tea at Home from Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel and Towers

The Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel is not only offering a gorgeous-looking Halloween sweets buffet, but their bakery is also selling a takeout afternoon tea set full of tasty looking treats!

While enjoying a delicious buffet in a spacious lounge area also sounds divine, in this day and age the safest course is to dine at home, so we’re excited about the takeout options from the Sheraton’s B1 floor pastry shop, Dorer.

It even comes neatly packaged on a three-layer afternoon tea tray that you can just put right on the table!

Afternoon Tea at Home ~Halloween~

Dates: October 1 to October 31 (reservation required 3 days in advance)

Price: 7,500 yen for one set (feeds two)

Includes: 3 savory selections, 5 sweets, 2 kinds of scones, 5 different teas, and strawberry jam

4. Enjoy seasonal flavors at Bar & Grill Dumbo in Omotesando

Some of the best food is served in autumn, and in Japan, that means lots of fruits as well as chestnuts and sweet potatoes. At Bar & Grill Dumbo on the second floor of The Strings Hotel Omotesando, you can enjoy all those flavors and more this fall.

Here they’ll be serving a Caprese featuring shine grapes, a Mont Blanc of high-quality Japanese chestnuts, a caramel and European pear mousse, and even some yummy eclairs!

There’s also a course meal that comes with an afternoon tea that serves individual tea stands for each person, so you can enjoy a solitary afternoon or evening of culinary bliss without reservations. The cost is 5,140 yen for lunch and 6,670 yen for dinner.

Halloween N.Y. Afternoon Tea

Dates: September 28 to October 24

Price: 4,620 yen per person (minimum two people)

Includes: 1 salad, 1 soup, 3 savory selections, 7 sweets, 1 scone, and 12 kinds of drinks

5. Join a Monster Mash in Shirokanedai

At French restaurant Stellato in the affluent neighborhood of Shirokanedai in Tokyo, they’re offering a very cute Halloween-themed afternoon tea.

Coffin-shaped tarts, jack-o-lantern mousse, ghost macarons…The sweets are cleverly crafted to look like ghosts and monsters, and, arranged all together on the tea tray, look like they’re having a Monster Mash!

Stellato is offering three different Halloween tea courses, and one of them even comes with a 12-inch Basque cheesecake for you to take home. Sounds like a sweet-loving Halloween fan’s dream!

Autumn Limited-edition Halloween Afternoon Tea Set

Dates: September 15 to October 31

Price: 3,800 yen (Course A), 4,500 yen (Course B), 5,480 yen (Course C)

Includes: 9 sweets, 3 tartines, and all-you-can-drink toasting sake and 6 kinds of tea (All courses); plus 2 scones in course B and Basque Cheesecake in course C

6. Snack on the dark side with artistic Halloween food at a wedding venue in Yokohama

The Yokohama Art Grace Portside Villa is a beautiful wedding venue that is now offering a villain-themed afternoon tea.

Serving fare in dark colors like black and purple, such as the above princess-shaped cake, this is a gothic beauty-lover’s dream! There are even tiara and high-heel shoe-shaped treats, making this an afternoon tea to remember.

Villains Dream Wedding Dark Princess Afternoon Tea

Dates: October 7, 14, 15, 28, 29, November 18, 25, December 9, 16 (reservation required)

Price: 4,500 yen for adults, elementary and preschool students 1,800 yen (children under three are free)

Includes: 4 savory items, 7 sweets, 2 scones, and 9 kinds of drinks

7. Eat like Harry Potter at the Hilton Tokyo

The Hilton Tokyo’s first floor Marble Lounge is offering an afternoon tea to please every Harry Potter fan because the venue is decorated like a “school of wizardry”.

There are various areas, such as the “Library of Magical Books”, the “Spellwork Laboratory”, and the “Wizards Dormitory”, where you can get lots of different kinds of accompaniments to your tea!

Featuring unique selections like “Witch’s Spices”, “Flying Broomstick”, and “Magic Wand”, the menu is just as magical as the venue. You can also find tasty meals like roast beef and barbecue ribs, so if you’re looking for more hearty fare, this is the place to go.

School for Wizards Sweets and Lunch Buffet

Dates: September 3 to November 11

Price: 5,000 yen per person (5,400 yen on weekends and holidays)

Includes: 10 kinds of food, 20 kinds of sweets, 15 kinds of drinks

All of these sound so fun and delicious! Which will you choose? Either way, you can’t possibly go wrong, and if you’re looking for more Halloween-themed treats, check out the surprising fare at Ikea…if you’re not too scared!

