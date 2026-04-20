TeamLab’s newest artistic “digitized nature” vision features interactive light and sound elements as you traverse an ancient forest.

The town of Otaki, Chiba Prefecture, is an area known for its unspoiled forest, the Isumi and Yoro Rivers, hot springs, and rock faces, all located centrally within the Boso Peninsula. Its natural charms are also currently experiencing a modern artistic touch thanks to TeamLab’s Yoro Valley event, a fully outdoor, nighttime exhibition that blurs the lines between fact and fiction as well as life and death between April 17 through May 24. If TeamLab’s last outdoor art exhibition was any indication, this one is sure to be similarly captivating.

▼ Yoro Valley highlights reel

Let’s check out the individual displays in more detail.

Continuous Life and Death at the Now of Deep Time

Projections of flowers blooming and dying in a repeated cycle is on display within the Yoro Ravine that was sculpted over millions of years by the river. The evolving flowers on the gorge allow you to feel your own existence as part of this ongoing continuum.

The Non-dual Mass of Life and Death

Meanwhile, this darker, more somber work utilizes thousands of flickering lights on fallen trees to illustrate how life and death are not separate, but the same entity in the continuity of time.

Universe of Water Particles in the Forest of the Yoro Valley

Walk through a forest filled with waterfalls of light where the cascading spray seems spellbindingly real.

Resonating Yoro Valley and Forest

The light on the trees changes color in the close presence of people. Nearby trees then respond and create a chain reaction of color and sound.

Strata of Traces in the Yoro Valley

A cloud of material with pulsating lights overhead makes you lose sense of the material world and become astral.

Constant Flux Pillar

This windsock-like tube lacks a solid form and flows like life itself. Notice how its movement and appearance change depending on the natural elements.

The Eternal Universe of Words in the Rock Cavern

Inside what appears to be a small, flame-filled portal, written characters spring to life as if being chanted by monks and resonate to create a continuous chant.

Crystallized Accumulation of Time

Take a quiet moment to appreciate the glowing spotlights of lichen on tree bark and ponder just how many years these structures have been growing in this spot.

Forest of Autonomous Resonating Life

Wander into a clearing filled with egg-like structures that each emit their own light. When gently rocked by human hands or the wind, they also emit unique noises and nearby groupings resonate with each other.

When no one is around, the interior lights flicker dimly.

Cut Out Continuous Life

A living snapshot-like cutout captures the nighttime forest exactly as it is with light.

Advance reservations to TeamLab’s Yoro Valley are encouraged in case particular dates sell out. If purchasing tickets on-site, the prices below increase by 200 yen (US$1.26).

Weekday prices:

● Adults: 1,500 yen

● Elementary through high school-aged children: 800 yen

● Pre-school-aged children: free

● People with disabilities: 750 yen

Weekend prices:

● Adults: 1,800 yen

● Elementary through high school-aged children: 800 yen

● Pre-school-aged children: free

● People with disabilities: 900 yen

If you’d like to experience more of what the wilderness of Chiba has to offer, you may also want to stop by this roadside stop which offers a buffet of wild game dishes and unusual meat that you can bring home to cook for yourself.

Event information

TeamLab Yoro Valley / チームラボ 養老渓谷

Address: Chiba-ken, Isumi-gun, Otaki-machi, Kuzufuji 1-2

千葉県夷隅郡大多喜町葛藤 1-2

Duration: April 17-May 24, 2026

Open: 6:45 p.m.-9 p.m. (April 17-April 24), 7 p.m.-9 p.m. (April 25-May 15), 7:15 p.m.-9 p.m. (May 16-May 24), last entry is at 8:20 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

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