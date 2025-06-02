With thousands of bushes to be enjoyed, these floral wonderlands are just waiting for you to stroll around them.

For many, when they connect the two words of “Japan” and “flower,” cherry blossoms are almost certainly what comes to mind. While hanami, or “flower viewing,” is a popular springtime event for Japanese people, the appreciation of flowers is not limited to just cherry blossoms: there are many seasonal flowers that people nationwide flock to see. Plum blossoms, tulips, nemophilas, wisterias, azaleas, and hydrangeas, are just some of the many beautiful displays of nature, often with dedicated gardens for visitors to meander around in and admire. From mid-May to late June, roses are the main features of many of the country’s gardens, so we’ve picked out some must-visit locations for you to head out and experience.

● Kyu-Furukawa Garden, Tokyo

A garden with a unique landscape, featuring a Western-style mansion on a hilltop, a rose garden on the slope, and a Japanese garden at the bottom of the hill. It truly is a one-of-a-kind view combining Western and Japanese aesthetics. Visitors also have a chance to see the “Blue Moon” variety, which has topped popularity polls for two years running.

The Spring Rose Festival will be held until June 30, with general admission costing 150 yen (US$1.04).

Garden information

Kyu-Furukawa Teien / 旧古河庭園

Address: Tokyo-to, Kita-ku, Nishigahara 1-27-39

東京都北区西ヶ原1-27-39

Open 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (last entry at 4:30 p.m.)

Website

● Akirudai Park, Tokyo

Designed in a European style with brick and marble, there are around 450 bushes of 110 varieties for visitors to enjoy at this metropolitan park. The park itself is spacious and offers scenic viewpoints, making for a relaxed outing. While free to enjoy, there are some facilities on the grounds that require a fee.

Garden information

Akirudai Koen / 秋留台公園

Address: Tokyo-to, Akiruno, Ninomiya 673-1

東京都あきる野市二宮673-1

Open 24 hours

Website

● Jindai Botanical Gardens, Tokyo

With approximately 400 varieties and 5,200 rose bushes, this garden is stunning. During the peak season, there is the Spring Rose Festival, where visitors can view the 18 varieties inducted into the World Federation of Rose Societies Hall of Fame, along with many rare and original species collections. Entry to the garden costs 500 yen.

Garden information

Jindai Shokubutsu Koen / 神代植物公園

Address: Tokyo-to, Chofu-shi, Jindaiji Motomachi-cho 5-31-1

東京都調布市深大寺元町5-31-1

Open 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (last entry at 4:00 p.m.)

Website

● Ashikaga Flower Park, Tochigi

Arguably one of Japan’s most famous flower destinations, we would be remiss to not include it on this list. While generally more known for its wisteria, during early summer, 500 varieties and 2,500 bushes decorate the landscape in full bloom. Plus, the garden is lit up at night until the end of May, making for a whole day of floral enjoyment. Admission varies depending on the status of the blooming flowers, so check their website for up-to-date information, but it is at 1,300 yen at the time of writing.

Garden information

Ashikaga Flower Park / あしかがフラワーパーク

Address: Tochigi-ken, Ashikaga-shi, Hasama-cho 607

栃木県足利市迫間町607

Open 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Website

● Ibaraki Flower Park, Ibaraki

With over 900 varieties and 9,000 rose bushes, this is the season that the park is at its most beautiful. Take the opportunity to walk through a 60-meter (about 197-foot) rose tunnel, emerging out into a stunning rose garden. This year, there is even the debut of two new varieties developed in the prefecture: Shiho and Hitachi Otome. The rose festival will last until June 30 and will cost you between 1,200 and 1,800 yen, depending on how far along the roses are in their blooming cycle.

Garden information

Ibaraki Flower Park / いばらきフラワーパーク

Address: Ibaraki-ken, Ishioka-shi, Shimoaoyagi 200-banchi

茨城県石岡市下青柳200番地

Open 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Website

● Yokohama English Garden, Kanagawa

Having over 2,200 varieties, this garden allows you to enjoy roses from spring right the way through to fall, including many fragrant and repeat-blooming varieties. There are many other stunning rose spots within the city of Yokohama, such as Yamashita Park, Harbor View Park, Yamate Italian Garden, Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, Yokohama Children’s Botanical Garden, and Nagahama Park, which would let you spend an entire weekend or more garden-hopping around the city. While the Rose Festival has now passed, you can still catch some flowers in bloom and at a lower ticket price, now costing only 1,000 yen, instead of the 1,500 yen it was during the peak season.

Garden information

Yokohama English Garden / 横浜イングリッシュガーデン

Address: Kanagawa-ken, Yokohama-shi, Nishi-ku, Nishihiranuma-cho 6-1, tvk ecom park-nai

神奈川県横浜市西区西平沼町6-1 tvk ecom park内

Open 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (last entry at 5:30 p.m.)

Website

● Sakura Kusabue no Oka, Chiba

This is an internationally recognized garden, having received the title of “Hall of Fame Rose Garden” from the Great Rosarians of the World program in San Marino, USA. From May 10 to June 1, the Rose Festival 2025 is held with 1,250 varieties and 2,500 buses of roses in bloom, and will cost 410 yen to enter.

Garden information

Sakura Kusabue no Oka / 佐倉草ぶえの丘

Address: Chiba-ken, Sakura-shi, Iino 820-banchi

千葉県佐倉市飯野820番地

Open 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (last entry at 4:30 p.m.)

Website

● Gifu World Rose Garden, Gifu

Boasting a whopping 6,000 varieties and 20,000 bushes, this is easily among the top of Japan’s gardens for sheer quantity of roses. It is split into two main gardens, with the first, the Rose Theme Garden, containing 14 sub-gardens with different themes, such as the Fragrant Rose Garden, and the Royal Rose Garden. The other main section is the Old Rose Garden, consisting of varieties that existed before the introduction of the first modern rose in the mid-1800s. Entry for the duration of the festival, which lasts until June 15, is 1,050 yen.

Garden information

Gifu World Rose Garden / ぎふワールド・ローズガーデン

Address: Gifu-ken, Kani-shi, Seta 1584-1

岐阜県可児市瀬田1584-1

Open 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (last entry at 4:30 p.m.)

Website

● Rosa & Berry Tawada, Shiga

The main areas of this English-style garden, like the Garden of Roses and Perennials and Rose Garden, are in full bloom, along with a unique area that contains rare wild species from China, Laos, and India. There’s also a Shaun the Sheep Farm Garden, for fans of that lovable sheep, as well as a Fairy Garden that has homes that look like they could have come straight out of Lord of the Rings.

Entrance fees start at 1,900 yen, but are currently at 2,200 yen due to the blooming season.

Garden information

Rosa & Berry Tawada / ローザンベリー多和田

Address: Shiga-ken, Maibara-shi, Tawada 605-10

滋賀県米原市多和田605-10

Open: Morning Rose Garden until June 1 7:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. (last entry at 9:00 a.m.); 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (last entry at 4:30 p.m.)

Website

● Sora no Hanabatake Sera Kogen Hana no Mori, Hiroshima

Sera Kogen allows you to enjoy flowers no matter the season. While there are four farms in the area, some of which are temporarily closed, Hana no Mori features a rose garden. With different areas that frequently change the spotlight flower depending on the season, each visit will look a little different. The festival will continue until June 29, and prices range from 700 to 1,200 yen, depending on the flowers.

Garden information

Sora no Hanabatake Sera Kogen Hana no Mori / そらの花畑 世羅高原花の森

Address: Hiroshima-ken Sera-gun, Sera-cho, Tobari, Soraguchi 1405-ban

広島県世羅郡世羅町戸張空口1405番

Open 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (last entry at 4:30 p.m.); June 1 and June 8 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (last entry at 5:30 p.m.); June 7 Twilight Entry 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (last entry at 6:30 p.m.)

Website

● Reoma Flower World, Kagawa

During the Rose Festival held in spring and fall, various types of roses can be enjoyed throughout the park. New park-exclusive varieties Polly Bird and Woolly Glamour are making their debut this year. The Reoma Rose Garden, showcasing around 20,000 roses from around the world, and a rose garden supervised by The Rose of Versailles manga author Riyoko Ikeda, are both must-sees.

Entry to the park costs 2,000 yen, but attractions within the park all have separate fees, unless you buy the free pass for 4,600 yen.

Garden information

New Reoma World / NEWレオマワールド

Address: Kagawa-ken, Marugame-shi, Ayauta-cho Kurikumanishi 40-1

香川県丸亀市綾歌町栗熊西40-1

Open 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday); 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Closed Tuesdays

Website

● Uminonakamichi Seaside Park, Fukuoka

During the rose season, this garden fills up with a sweet fragrance thanks to 220 rose varieties and around 1,800 bushes being in full bloom. A visit to this delightful little park will set you back 450 yen.

Even if you are unable to make it to these gardens during the peak rose season, many of them have varieties that bloom more than once a year, as well as many other flowers. So, no matter when you visit, you will be sure to enjoy the beauty of the changing seasons.

Garden information

Kokuei Umi no Naka Michi Kaihin Koen / 国営海の中道海浜公園

Address: Fukuoka-ken, Fukuoka-shi, Higashi-ku, Oaza Saitozaki 18-25

福岡県福岡市東区大字西戸崎18-25

Open 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Closed on Tuesdays in certain periods

Website

