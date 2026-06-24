Does this qualify as a new addition to the convenience store’s lineup of sweets sandwiches, or should it be considered something different?

“Is a hamburger a sandwich?” is one of the most important philosophical debates that modern society grapples with. Though it’s yet to be definitively settled one way or another, time does march on, though, and now we find ourselves faced with a new question, one indirectly posed by 7-Eleven Japan.

Is a sweets burger a sweets sandwich?

Prompting this pondering is the Rare Cheese and Almond Sweets Burger. Yes, sweets sandwiches have been a thing in Japan for a long time, starting with fruit sandwiches and recently including such evolutions as chocolate chip sandwiches, but those use crustless sandwich bread. 7-Eleven’s new treat, though, has a bun. Sure, it’s got a pretty pink color, but it’s not some kind of cupcake-style sponge. It’s brioche, so while you could make the argument that it’s a fancy burger bun, it’s still a burger bun.

The sweet stuff is all inside, where you’ll find a mixture of cream cheese, almonds, and orange peel, formed into a block that takes the place of a hamburger patty. 7-Eleven boasts that the Australian cream cheese it uses is rich in flavor without feeling heavy, and the almonds and orange peel should provide an enticingly complex texture, as well as a kick of tart citrus that should feel nicely refreshing as we head into the hot midsummer weather.

The Rare Cheese and Almond Sweets Burger is priced at 290 yen (US$1.85) and goes on sale June 23 at 7-Eleven Japan branches, which is also the same day they’re debuting their new banh mi, in case you want a savory sandwich to go along with your sweet one.

Source: PR Times

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