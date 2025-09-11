But as one season of Fuji fun ends, another is just beginning.

Mt. Fuji may be a timeless symbol of Japan, but that doesn’t mean that people can hike it anytime they want, and as of Wednesday, Japan’s tallest mountain is closed.

There are four trails that lead to the top of Mt. Fuji, Yamanashi Prefecture’s Yoshida Trail and Shizuoka Prefecture’s Gotemba, Fujinomiya, and Subashiri Trails. The trails officially open in mid-summer, allowing visitors to make the hike from Mt. Fuji’s fifth stations, roughly halfway up the mountain, to the peak. From September 10, though, the Gotemba and Subashiri Trails are completely closed above the fifth stations, and the above-fifth station portion of the Yoshida Trail may only be used by hikers making descents, with the requirement that they reach the fifth station by noon on September 11. The Fujinomiya is the only trial still open to hikers going beyond the fifth station, but not by far, as they’ll be allowed only to go as far as the sixth station. That additional access isn’t going to be in effect for long, though, as the section between the fifth and sixth stations will be closed in early November, if not earlier, depending on snow conditions.

In other words, if you’re hoping to hike to the top of Mt. Fuji, you’ll need to wait until next year to do it (and make sure to dress appropriately).

If you’re wondering how a mountain can be closed, in response to surging numbers of hikers during the summer season, all four trails have implemented a ticket/reservation system for going beyond the fifth stations, and have installed gates on the trails at that point. Attempting to hop the gate or otherwise circumvent the barrier for an off-season ascent is inadvisable for a number of reasons. First and foremost, despite its invitingly serene appearance, Mt. Fuji can be dangerous, as multiple recent incidents of hikers needing rescue prove. Hiking in the off-season means increased risks of issues such as hypothermia, less chance of being spotted if you need assistance, and longer response times for search and rescue teams if you’ve really gotten yourself in a jam.

Then there are the legal and financial ramifications. Along with the announcement of the trails’ closures, the Shizuoka prefectural government released a statement reminding everyone that unauthorized off-season hiking is a criminal offense. Violators can be punished by a fine of up to 300,000 yen (approximately US$2,000), and even if you’re prepared to pay that much, the penalty can also include up to six months in jail.

▼ “They bust you for hiking Mt. Fuji in the off season too?”

There is still a silver lining to the trails closing for Fuji fans, though. During the summer, private/rental cars are prohibited from using the Fuji Subaru Line, Fuji Azami Line, and Mt. Fuji Skyline, a trio of roads that run to the parking areas at the fifth stations of the Yoshida, Subashiri, and Fujinomiya Trails, respectively. With fewer tour buses coming in now, all three of the roads are once again open to regular cars from September 10, so while Mt. Fuji’s hiking season may be over, its scenic drive season is just getting started.

Source: Fujisan Keizai Shimbun

Top image: Pakutaso (edited by SoraNews24)

Insert images: Pakutaso

