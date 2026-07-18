New limited-edition range contains one of the cutest tumblers we’ve ever seen.

Starbucks is widely loved by people of all ages in Japan, and as the brand continues to grow, so too does its fanbase, with more and more parents introducing their young children to the joys of the coffeehouse chain.

To cater to that growing market, Starbucks has released a new “Kids and Family Collection”, featuring adorable drinkware, cutlery and a special apron set inspired by the chain’s beloved Bearista character. While the range has been designed with little ones in mind, the products are so cute that fans of all ages will want to get their hands on them.

▼ The cuteness begins with the Handy Stainless Steel Bottle Bearista (500 millilitres [19 ounces], 5,500 yen[US$33.87])

This bottle features an adorable Bearista design, with an abundance of bears — or, to use the correct collective noun, a “sloth” or “sleuth”of bears — displaying a variety of cute facial expressions.

▼ The chain’s signature green adds a contrasting splash of colour to the front and back of the bottle.

The double-walled vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction helps keep drinks hot or cold for longer, while the airtight lid helps prevent leaks. The bottle also comes with a coupon for a free drink of your choice, which is a nice added bonus.

▼ Bearista Straw Tumbler with Strap (458 millilitres 3,500 yen)

▼ This bottle also comes with a free drink ticket, and another collection of cute bear faces.

The chunky tumbler fits snugly in the hand of an adult, but use it with the strap and it becomes the perfect fit for a child, who can wear it around their neck and use it like a sippy cup, thanks to the attached straw.

▼ Starbucks recommends that all the products in this range be used under adult supervision.

▼ Bearista Cutlery Set (2,400 yen)

Having a fork and spoon in your bag can be handy for times when you need to eat, or feed a little one, while out and about. With two Bearistas standing at the ends, this two-piece set is one of the cutest ways to always have cutlery ready to go.

The matching case is inspired by a Frappuccino cup, making it a fun and convenient set to take on outings or even use at home.

▼ Kids Apron Set Bearista 3,300 yen

▼ This set includes a headscarf with bear ears…

▼ …and an apron, recommended for use by children approximately 100–120 centimetres (39–47 inches) tall.

Perfect for wearing while cooking or during other creative activities, this adorable set also comes in a handy drawstring pouch embroidered with the face of a Bearista, making it easy to store and carry.

▼ Stainless Steel Bear Straw Tumbler with Strap (380 millilitres 4,900 yen)

This tumbler is so cute and cleverly made that it’s likely to become a sell-out hit. First off, it comes with a strap on a snug little “Apron Cover” which can be removed for washing.

▼ Removing the “apron” makes the bear look nude, but no less cute.

Flip the lid, though, and the bear becomes even cuter, with its cleverly designed eyes staring up at you, and a straw insert for easy drinking.

▼ The entire lid is removable, for easy cleaning.

These beary adorable goods are likely to fly off shelves when they appear at stores from 22 July. Online sales start a day earlier, at 8 p.m. on 21 July, so shopping online will be your best bet to avoid missing out!

Source: Starbucks Japan

Featured image: Starbucks Japan

Insert images: Starbucks Japan (1, 2, 3, 4, 5,)

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