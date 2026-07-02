Amongst all the viral convenience store food finds, this is a hidden gem.

7-Eleven Japan is known for many things, like coffees, sandwiches and smoothies, but one thing you might not know about the chain is it does a mean burrito. First launched in 1983, 7-Eleven’s burrito range has been a bestseller for more than 40 years, and now there’s a new Mexican-inspired flavour with a hot and spicy kick that’s said to be great for summer.

Called “Tacos Meat Salsa Cheese”, or “Pork Taco Meat & Cheese” to use its English name, the new burrito was released on 10 June. Keen to find out if it really was as good as online commenters have been saying, we picked one up and followed the instructions to open the bag slightly and microwave it for one minute at 500 watts before eating.

After heating it up, we took the burrito out of the bag and admired the convenience of the paper sleeve it was housed in. This is one of those small details that make the range so popular, as the sleeve protects your fingers from mess and heat, creating a more enjoyable eating experience.

Taking a bite, we found that the tortilla immediately stood out on the palette, with a soft and slightly chewy texture. What really surprised us, though, was the taste of the filling, with the spicy taco meat delivering a pleasant kick, while the tomato added a hint of sweetness and tanginess to the mix. It was a bold, flavourful combination, beautifully brought together with a good amount of melted cheese, which added a rich, creamy texture to help dial back the heat just enough to make each bite an indulgently pleasant one.

Since burritos originated in Mexico, it’s no surprise that taco meat and salsa make for a great filling. Having eaten our fair share of 7-Eleven burritos over the years, though, we used to think the classic Ham & Cheese filling was the best in the range, but this new flavour might have just knocked it off the top spot. The heat is fairly mild, leaving just a gentle tingle on the tongue so it’s spicy enough without being overwhelming, giving it wide-ranging appeal.

Priced at 311 yen (US$2.10), the Burrito Taco Meat Salsa Cheese is a spicy burrito that’s perfect for summer, and it’s a lot less divisive than the matcha burrito released at 7-Eleven last year.

Photos ©SoraNews24

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