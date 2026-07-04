One of Sanrio’s top dogs is headed to McDonald’s Japan with some very cute stuff.

The recently concluded Sanrio Character Ranking election was another strong showing for Cinnamoroll, who received more votes than all but one other character. So with such a large fanbase, while McDonald’s Japan sometimes invites the Sanrio family to come play as a group, the fast food chain’s latest Happy Meals are a Cinnamoroll solo project.

The Cinnamoroll Happy Meals, or “Happy Sets” as they’re called in Japanese, will first start showing up on July 10, but as is often the case, McDonald’s Japan has a multi-stage rollout planned. From July 10 to 16, Happy Meals will come with one of three possible Cinnamoroll toys, a plushie strap, a “shopkeeper box,” or a “magical oven.”

The strap is pretty self-explanatory, being a cute little accessory sized for attaching to the strap of your bag.

The shopkeeper box is a little restaurant storefront facade that swings open to reveal an interior illustration…

…and the magical oven is a play piece that can display different things being cooked inside when you open the oven door.

On July 17, round two kicks off, with three new Cinnamoroll Happy Meal toys, a kitchen car storage box…

…sticker-dispensing “drink machine”…

…and a receipt-dispensing cash register, which looks like it could also work as a mini memo pad.

Round 2 is slated for July 17 to 23, but even if you can’t make it to a McDonald’s Japan branch by then, you’ve still got a shot at some Cinnamoroll swag, since from July 24 the Sanrio Happy Meals could contain any of the above items, while supplies last. And if you’re looking for some cute toys with your chow but craving Japanese food instead of burgers, Yoshinoya and Dragon Quest have something you might be interested in.

Source: McDonald’s Japan, Twitter/@McDonaldsJapan

Top image: Twitter/@McDonaldsJapan

Insert images: McDonald’s Japan, YouTube/マクドナルド公式（McDonald’s）

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