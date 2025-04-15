Phenomenally popular cute little creatures to become Happy Meal toys this spring.

McDonald’s Japan is no stranger to tie-ups with popular anime franchises. In the past few months alone, we’ve seen the fast food chain produce promotional toys for fans of Pokémon, Doraemon, and Evangelion. Now McDonald’s is getting set for its latest anime-themed Happy Meals, featuring the characters of Chiikawa.

Chiikawa’s popularity hasn’t dipped at all since winning the Japan Character Award in 2022, and so the Happy Meal toys are sure to be in high demand when they appear next month. In addition to titular main character Chiikawa, friends such as Hachiware, Usagi, and Momonga are also part of the lineup, with the whole crew dressed in cute but snappy McDonald’s employee uniforms. Each of the toys looks to have some sort of functionality or play gimmick, like the French fry figure doubling as a tape measure or the car being a wind-up toy that can scoot forward.

Many fast food chains in Japan have taken to releasing promotional giveaway items in stages, hoping to alleviate the entire stock getting snatched up by resellers on the very first day. The announcement from the official McDonald’s Japan Twitter account confirms that will be the case with its Chiikawa Happy Meals, with the eight items split up into two rounds of four possible toys each. Only one date has been announced yet, though, May 16, which would seem to indicate the first round, and odds are the second round will be released sometime later that month.

