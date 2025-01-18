We get our hands on all six items as the Sanrio twins celebrate their 50th birthday.

Last month McDonald’s Japan made the shocking announcement that they were launching a collaboration with Evangelion. But as cool as the exclusive Eva figures look, the traumatically philosophical anime series is a bit heavier subject material than we’re used to when it comes to the hamburger chain’s creative partnerships.

So it’s nice to see that McDonald’s Japan hasn’t forsaken lighthearted fun, which is what’s on the menu with its new line of Sanrio Little Twinkle Stars Kiki and Lala Happy Meal toys.

Sanrio’s celestial siblings are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their debut this year, and McDonald’s Japan is joining the festivities with six different Little Twin Stars Happy Meal (or “Happy Set,” as the meals are called in Japan) items. As is becoming the norm for the chain, the complete collection is being split up into a two-stage release, with the first batch available at McDonald’s Japan branches from January 17 to 23, with one of the initial items being the Star Stamp.

At first glance, this looks like a decorative figurine, and you can definitely use it as one if you wish. All of the Little Twin Stars Happy Meal items are functional too, though, and the bottom of this one includes a paired star stamp.

▼ The stamp itself is actually pretty small, but that makes it easy to add to notes or other compact canvases.

Also in the first batch of items is the Unicorn Comb.

If you’re wondering where the comb is, it’s hidden in the unicorn’s billowy tail, which unfolds like this.

Rounding out round one of the Happy Meals is the Star Name Clip.

This one might be a little tricky to get practical use out of. Sure, the design is easy to use, with a frame that pops open so that you can write your name on a card inside and a clip on the back to attach the case to your clothes or bag. However, it’s a little on the big/heavy side for kids to use, and it’s probably too fancy for most adults to use at their workplace (it’d be fine at SoraNews24 HQ, but we’re not exactly a normal office…).

Perhaps knowing this, the designers made the included name card double-sided, with one side being just a cute illustration of Kiki and Lala riding a unicorn, so that you can just set the case on your desk or shelf as an art display. For that matter, you could take the included card out entirely and replace it with a photograph, turning the name card case into a fashionable photo frame.

The second batch of Little Twin Stars items won’t be available until January 24, but we were lucky enough to receive an advance delivery of the rest of the lineup, starting with the Star Compact Mirror.

The designers went the extra mile here, with contoured likenesses of Kiki and Lala on the front side of the closed mirror’s casing, and a stylish ribbon motif for the hinge the mirror opens with.

Next up we have another item which would be cool enough as a purely decorative figurine.

In truth, though, the Good Friends Accessory Case (or Good Friends Komonoire) pops open to create a space in which to store small items like accessories or cosmetics.

And finally, we have the Fluffy Scrunchie, a hair accessory covered in cute illustrations on shimmery fabric that catches the light and fits perfectly with Kiki and Lala’s sparkly aesthetics.

Note that the scrunchie is technically kids-sized, so it may or may not be able to accommodate all adults with particularly voluminous hairstyles. If you can get it on, though, the fabric pattern makes for an eye-catching gradation-like effect when it’s twisted around.

Round 2 of the Little Twin Stars Happy Meals will be available from January 24 to 30, and will be followed by a Round 3, starting on January 31 and running for a limited but undisclosed time, in which all six items will be available. And if seeing Kiki and Lala has you nostalgic for other Sanrio icons who have been around for a while, don’t forget that My Melody’s 50th anniversary celebration is going on this year too with an exhibition in Tokyo, new stop-motion series on Netflix, and special pancakes soon to be in our stomachs.

Photos ©SoraNews24

