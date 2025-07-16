You don’t need to specifically choose Pikachu, because it’s a promise that he’ll be in your Happy Meal.

McDonald’s Japan is right in the middle of a collaboration with Sanrio, currently serving up Happy Meals with summer suntanned Hello Kitty Toys. But cravings for burgers and fries will always return, and so McDonald’s is already planning its next team-up with a superstar character in Japan, and this time it’s Pikachu.

Coming on August 8 is a new line of Pokémon Happy Meal toys, and fans of the franchise have most likely now marked that date on their calendars. If you can hold off until the next day, though, there’s something even better, as in addition to the toy, you’ll also get exclusive Pokémon Trading Card Game cards!

The lineup consists of a half-dozen Pocket Monster species, including Riolu, Ralts, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Then, of course, there’s Pikachu, whose card features an adorable illustration of the franchise mascot sitting in a restaurant booth and about to dig into a delicious hamburger. Well, actually, judging from the way the cutlery on the table is oriented, he’s asking for a bite of the burger ordered by the Pokémon Trainer who’s taken him along on this McDonald’s run, but come on, get serious, there’s no way anyone would ever say no to such a heart meltingly cute appeal.

With a total of six designs, though, you might be wondering how many Happy Meals you’re going to have to order in order to snag the Pikachu card, but that’s where the deal gets really sweet. Each Happy Meal comes with two Pokémon cards, and one of them is guaranteed to be Pikachu.

However, while the odds are in your favor, time isn’t necessarily on your side. McDonald’s is yet to say how long the Pokémon Happy Meal will be available for, but usually each toy theme runs for about two weeks. The Pokémon cards, however, will only be given out on August 9, 10, and 11. And should you decide to go on august 8 as well to make extra-sure you don’t miss out on the toys, ending up with a bunch of leftover McDonald’s French fries in the process, we’ve got some tasty ideas for how to reuse them.

Source: Twitter/@McDonaldsJapan via Jin

Top image: Twitter/@McDonaldsJapan

Pokémon ©Pokémon, ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./Game Freak Inc.

