Japan’s beloved convenience store fried chicken is getting a new look, but “I am Chicken” is nowhere to be seen.

When it comes to iconic Japanese convenience store foods, Famichiki is right up there amongst the all-time favourites. The boneless piece of fried chicken has long been the bestselling hot snack at convenience store chain Family Mart, and instantly recognisable by its distinctive packaging, which has the humorous phrase “I am Chicken” printed on it, with bright yellow stripes.

▼ Now though, the packaging is getting a makeover for the first time in nearly a decade, and sadly, “I am Chicken” is nowhere to be seen.

The change comes as part of Family Mart’s 45th anniversary celebrations, and to mark the 20th anniversary of Famichiki. Rather than completely reinventing the familiar packaging, Family Mart is calling it a redesign, saying it updates the classic look while preserving the details customers know and love. According to the chain, the redesign aims to better suit modern lifestyles while retaining its instantly recognisable appearance.

The project was overseen by creative director NIGO, as part of the company’s “Next FamilyMart Project”, which embraces the idea that “the future lies in the past” by updating familiar designs for today’s customers. With no mention of this being a limited-time only design, this is expected to become the new permanent look for Famichiki.

▼ The design aligns with the futuristic vibe of the newly opened Famima Park Azabudai flagship store.

Though the packaging is changing, the Famichiki inside is not, with Family Mart assuring customers that the popular snack still contains the same juicy, boneless chicken and crispy coating that makes it so beloved by customers.

The price also remains the same, with the standard Famichiki continuing to retail for 248 yen (US$1.70), though like before, prices may vary slightly depending on the region.

The new-look packaging will also be reflected in the hot snack display case where it’s sold, as it too will feature the same red-and-yellow striped design to give the fried food section a brighter, more inviting look.

Though the new-look packaging retains hints of the original design, it’s a noticeable change for one of Japan’s most iconic convenience store snacks. Cumulative sales surpassed 2.6 billion in May, and Family Mart says Famichiki has also become increasingly popular with overseas visitors to Japan.

So next time you’re stopping by Family Mart to pick up a Famichiki, be prepared for it to look slightly different to what you’re used to. The brand new design for the signature hot snack bags will start appearing in stores from 14 July.

Source, images: Press release

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