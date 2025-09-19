Family Mart’s festival of fried foods also includes fried chicken-themed accessories, clothing items, and luggage.

Technically, convenience store food doesn’t need to do anything other than be convenient in order to fulfill the implicit promise of its culinary category. However, this is Japan, where going above and beyond to satisfy customers is the norm, resulting in such delicious things as Family Mart’s Famichiki fried chicken.

Cooked in-store and displayed tantalizingly in a case right next to the register, adding one of Family Mart’s boneless fried chicken cutlets to our convenience store shopping run purchases always sounds like a good idea. Adding two sounds even better…actually, we’re hard pressed to pick a number that feels like too many, and Family Mart realizes we’re not the only ones with such sentiments, so for the first time ever they’re offering a special all-you-can-eat Famichiki deal.

1,000 yen (US$6.75) will get you all the Famichiki you want, as well as bottled water to wash it down with. You can pick between the original Famichiki and the spicier Famichiki Red, picking whichever one you want each time you finish your piece and go back up to the counter for a new one, and you can even get packs of the buns Family Mart carries specifically to transform the Famichiki into a sandwich, if you don’t want to eat it directly from its paper sleeve (though there is a limit of two sets of buns per participant).

▼ A stamp sheet lets you keep track of how many pieces you’ve eaten.

All-You-Can-Eat Famichiki of Your Dreams (as the promotion is called) sessions last 30 minutes. With a single Famichiki ordinarily selling for 240 yen, you’ll want to keep up a brisk pace in order to get your money’s worth, but honestly, all-you-can-eat fried chicken isn’t the sort of thing anyone chooses when they’re in the mood for a light, leisurely meal, right?

Family Mart has been phasing out its eat-in spaces, which is perhaps part of the reason why only the following branches will be offering All-You-Can-Eat Famichiki of Your Dreams:

● Chikatetsu Shindohigashieki-mae (Hokkaido)

● Sendai Crossroad (Miyagi)

● NTT Kanto Byoin-mae (Tokyo)

● Ichizawacho (Kanagawa)

● Nadia Park-mae (Aichi)

● Gokisoeki-mae (Aichi)

● Kyukyoryuchi Higashi (Hyogo)

● Taishoeki-kita (Osaka)

● Fukudai Kogakubu-mae (Fukuoka)

● Fukuoka Doi-yonchome (Fukuoka)

The all-you-can-eat deal will be offered for two days, September 27 and 28, each with two seatings, at 2 and 3 p.m. Each seating is limited to roughly ten participants (exact numbers vary by location), and tickets must be reserved ahead of time either on the Family Mart website here or through the chain’s in-store ticketing terminals, with reservations opening at 6 p.m. on September 19.

Those not lucky enough to snag a seat can console themselves with the knowledge that the All-You-Can-Eat Famichiki of Your Dreams is but one aspect of Family Mart’s AgeAge fried food festival, which runs from September 16 to October 6. During that time, customers who purchase a piece of Famichiki and pay through the Fami Pay payment app can receive stamps that they can redeem for a chance at prizes such as a Famichiki-themed suitcase, earrings, socks, and pins.

▼ Much like with their fried chicken, Family Mart’s socks have earned a reputation for their excellent value and quality.

Note, though, that even at Family Mart branches with an eat-in counter, consumption of alcoholic beverages is not permitted, so you’ll have to get a piece to go if you want to pair your Famichiki with some whiskey back at home.

Source: Family Mart, PR Times via My Navi News via Livedoor News

Top image: Family Mart

Insert images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!