Family Mart’s Famichiki is too delicious to be limited to chicken form.

There are all sorts of ways Japanese convenience stores earn the “convenient” part of their name. They’ve got branches all over, for example, so you’re hardly ever more than a short walk away from one, and they’re open 24 hours a day, ready to provide you with food and drink at any time of day or night.

Recently, though, Family Mart is proving itself to be especially convenient by letting us satisfy two cravings at once. On Tuesday it released its Mos Burger teriyaki burger steamed bun, and now it’s teaming up with snack maker Calbee to combine two more things we love: potato chips and fried chicken.

It’s not just any fried chicken that’s serving as the flavor inspiration for these new chips, either. The taste is specifically modeled after Famichiki, Family Mart’s cooked-in-store brand of boneless fried chicken that’s one of the chain’s biggest sellers.

▼ Famichiki, whose packaging proudly proclaims “I am Chicken” along with “Taste of soft, juicy chicken. The boneless type.”

This is actually Calbee’s second time to offer Famichiki-inspired chips, but they promise that the new recipe is even better than the old one, with an even more authentic recreation of Famichiki’s seasoning right down to the spicy aftertaste that lingers on your tongue and compels you to take another bite.

The new Famichiki chips are priced at 168 yen (US$1.20) and go on sale at Family Mart locations nationwide on September 27. Considering that Famichiki itself is so popular that Family Mart had to ration it last fall, we’ll be trying to grab a bag for ourselves ASAP.

